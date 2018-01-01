drugs

Where the 'Gold Rush' Turns Green: the Profit in Legalized Marijuana

Considering the growing list of states lining up to legalize recreational cannabis, there may be gold in dem der hills of pot.
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 7 min read
Amid EpiPen Furor, a CEO Shows How Not to Swim Against the Tide
Crisis Management

Mylan's crisis response to high EpiPen prices is focused on an important goal: changing the national conversation on health pricing.
Ray Hennessey | 6 min read
Richard Branson: Just Say Yes to Smoking Pot With Your Kids

The billionaire Brit dropped a smoke bomb of skunky parental advice at a conference for entrepreneurs yesterday.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Elon Musk Says Crack Helps Him Survive on No Sleep
Elon Musk

Calm down, folks. He was joking.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
6 Traits Costa Rican Drug Dealers and Successful Entrepreneurs Have in Common
Traits

Maybe it's time to get serious about wearing a fanny pack.
Andrew Medal | 4 min read
Court Orders Gilead to Pay Merck $200 Million for Hepatitis C Drug Patent Infringment
Legal

Merck had originally asked for $2 billion.
Reuters | 3 min read
Nike Drops Maria Sharapova After She Fails Drug Test
Celebrity Endorsement

The five-time grand slam champion and the highest paid woman in sports will be provisionally suspended starting March 12.
Reuters | 5 min read
The FDA Wants to Find Out if Cartoon Drug Ads Are Bad for Consumers
Advertising

The agency will look into whether the ads obscure important safety and side effect information.
Sy Mukherjee | 3 min read
Pfizer to Buy Botox Maker Allergan in Massive $160 Billion Deal
Acquisitions

The acquisition will create the world's largest drugmaker.
Reuters | 4 min read
This Incubator Is Helping Cannabis Businesses Blaze a Trail Forward in a Budding Industry

Green Labs Denver offers marijuana-focused startups help on sales strategy, pitches, legal advice and more.
Michelle Goodman | 2 min read
