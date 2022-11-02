Former pro heavyweight boxer Goran Gogic was indicted and charged with trafficking over $1 billion worth of illegal narcotics throughout U.S. ports.

Friedemann Vogel | Getty Images

Gogic reportedly used shipping containers to transport over 20 tons of cocaine through the United States primarily to Europe.

The , which originated from Colombia, were transported using commercial cargo ships, with Gogic and his accomplices teaming up with crew members to take the drugs on smaller speedboats and load them onto the larger ships at different points during the night — at route points near the coast and select ports.

"Gogic, as alleged, is a major drug trafficker who, along with his criminal associates, is responsible for overseeing long-range narcotics transportation on container ships as well as the wholesale distribution of cocaine throughout Europe. Today's arrest sends a message to narcotraffickers worldwide that they are not free to hijack international maritime commerce with impunity," Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent-in-Charge Arvelo said in a release. "HSI, along with our partners, will continue to leverage our unique investigative authorities to aggressively pursue drug traffickers who seek to exploit legitimate industries."

The majority of the drugs were seized at the Port of Philadelphia in Pennsylvania aboard two major ships — the MSC Desiree and MSC Gayane. The rest of the narcotics were found aboard the MSC Carlotta at the Port of New York and New Jersey.

Authorities also noted that the amount of cocaine seized aboard the MSC Gayane was "one of the largest seizures of cocaine in United States history."

"The meticulous planning by the defendant and his co-conspirators failed to take into account the federal agents whose hard work resulted in this body blow to the organization and individuals responsible for distributing massive quantities of cocaine," said United States Attorney Breon Peace.

Gogic, who is originally from Montenegro, retired from professional boxing in 2012 after an 11-year career where he amassed a record of 21-4.

The former athlete is facing anywhere from 10 years to life in prison if convicted.