360 ONE Asset Acquires Stake in OneSource Specialty Pharma to Propel Biologics Innovation OneSource is one of the few Indian CDMOs capable of developing and manufacturing advanced products such as GLP-1 drugs, similar to the compounds found in the popular diabetes and obesity drug, Ozempic.

360 ONE Asset announced that it has acquired a stake in OneSource Specialty Pharma, a leading contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) specialising in biologics, complex injectables, and drug-device combinations. The deal involves buying out an existing investor's stake in the company.

OneSource is one of the few Indian CDMOs capable of developing and manufacturing advanced products such as GLP-1 drugs, similar to the compounds found in the popular diabetes and obesity drug, Ozempic.

The company also focuses on producing novel biologics—medications derived from living organisms. Backed by five highly automated manufacturing plants, four of which are US-FDA approved, OneSource employs over 1,200 staff, including more than 100 scientists and technical experts.

Neeraj Sharma, CEO of OneSource Specialty Pharma, expressed excitement about the partnership, saying, "Our expertise in niche and complex dosage forms, along with our track record of superior compliance, allows us to provide an integrated, one-stop solution to our global clients. We are glad to welcome 360 ONE Asset as an investor who aligns with our mission to scale further."

OneSource was formed following the merger of Strides Pharma Science, Steriscience Specialties Pvt Ltd, and the biologics operations of Stelis Biopharma, a move supported by a fresh INR 801 crore (USD 95 million) equity infusion. The company was valued at a pre-money equity valuation of USD 1.65 billion at the time.

Tarun Sharma, Fund Manager (Healthcare and Consumer) at 360 ONE Asset, commented on the investment: "We are delighted to back OneSource and its stellar team. The company's leadership in large molecules, complex injectables, and drug-device combinations positions it perfectly for the next phase of growth. We look forward to collaborating with OneSource as they continue their journey of innovation and global expansion."
