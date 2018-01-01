Economics

Why Entrepreneurship Is the Only Solution to Beating Inflation
Entrepreneur Network

Entrepreneur Network partner Patrick Bet-David explains how to survive in a world where cost of living has buried income levels.
Erin Schultz | 2 min read
The World's 10 Most Expensive Cities
Expensive Cities

When one thinks of the world's most expensive cities, images of New York and London probably pop to mind. But those two do not even make the list.
Jessica Hartogs | 2 min read
Guaranteed Basic Income Is Not Worth the Risks of Experimentation
Economics

As with all economic policies, basic income needs to be based on the balance sheet not the good intentions of Silicon Valley.
Ray Hennessey | 8 min read
U.S. Created 38,000 Jobs in May Vs. 162,000 Expected
Jobs

'There's one word for it, which is just shocking,' said Dan North, chief economist at Euler Hermes North America. 'Unfortunately it does look like a trend. It's not great news.'
Jeff Cox | 3 min read
Prepare for a Massive Recession
Economics

We are in for very hard economic times but the media can't tell you about it until it's too late.
Grant Cardone | 4 min read
What Job Field Saw the Biggest Wage Growth?
Wages

A new report also highlights the biggest loser.
Lindsay Friedman | 3 min read
Brush Up on Your Manners and Learn How Adam Smith Can Change Your Life With These Books
Entrepreneur Reads

Start thinking differently about entrepreneurship with the help of today's best storytellers and successful business professionals.
Rebekah Iliff | 7 min read
Report: It's Getting Harder and Harder to Become a Homeowner
Real Estate

RealtyTrac found that home price growth exceeded wage growth in nearly two thirds of the nation's housing markets so far this year.
Reuters | 3 min read
Ad Exec Explains Why Low Oil Prices are Good for the Economy
Economics

Jordan Zimmerman of says lower oil prices translate into more spending money for consumers.
Tracy Byrnes | 1 min read
This Industry Just Had an Incredible Year
Toys; Games

Jedi warriors, genetically modified dinosaurs and a gang of rescue pups helped the toy industry deliver its most robust growth figures in more than a decade.
Krystina Gustafson | 2 min read
