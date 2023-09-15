For months, we heard the buzz about an impending recession. But a few weeks ago, the references to a looming economic disaster suddenly stopped. Why is everyone so quiet?

The so-called post-Covid recession initially emerged as a global economic downturn following the widespread impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on businesses and economies. Characterized by widespread unemployment and reduced consumer spending, the "recession" dealt a severe blow to industries heavily reliant on human interaction.

It is said that the "recession" prompted a shift in consumer behavior, with increased emphasis on ecommerce, remote work and digital services, accelerating the adoption of technological advancements.

While some industries floundered, others experienced unexpected growth, such as pharmaceuticals, online entertainment and certain segments of the technology sector. As vaccination efforts progressed and the pandemic's grip began to loosen, economies cautiously started to recover, but the long-term repercussions continued to shape policy decisions and economic strategies for years to come.

The whole economic picture has made me wonder whether there has ever been a real recession.

My stance on this: The great post-Covid recession wasn't real. It was inflated and hyped by the media. Here is how it happened.

Budget surplus

The world printed a lot of money to get through Covid-19, probably too much. The global response to the COVID-19 pandemic prompted countries to adopt expansive monetary policies, resulting in a significant increase in money supply as governments aimed to stabilize their economies.

Remarkable fiscal measures were taken, including printing money, lowering interest rates and enacting extensive stimulus packages. These interventions averted an immediate economic catastrophe and led to an unexpected outcome for some countries: budget surpluses.

Increased government spending and reduced economic activity due to lockdowns meant that the money injected into the economy often exceeded the actual demand for goods and services. Certain sectors of the economy remained relatively stagnant while the money supply continued to grow.

While a budget surplus might seem like a positive outcome, it also brought challenges. While it offered opportunities for financial resilience and investment in key areas, it also posed challenges in terms of managing the money supply, preventing inflation and making strategic allocation decisions.

Financial market bubble

The surplus created a bubble in financial markets, spurring the initial media frenzy capturing the attention of experts, investors and the general public alike.

Memories of past market crashes and economic downturns fueled the media frenzy, surrounding the post-Covid bubble. Experts weighed in on the potential consequences of such inflated valuations, warning of the risk of a sudden and dramatic correction that could wipe out gains and impact broader economic stability.

As a result, regulatory bodies and central banks faced heightened pressure to monitor and manage the situation. Striking a delicate balance between sustaining economic recovery and preventing speculative excesses required careful policy decisions and timely interventions to avoid a potential market collapse.

Strong labor market activity

What's important to note is that the labor market activity remained strong, thereby offsetting the potentially catastrophic impact of the inflated markets with real economic growth.

Contrary to the prevailing narrative of widespread economic disruption during the COVID-19 pandemic, the labor market activity in some sectors exhibited surprising resilience, demonstrating that not all industries were equally affected.

While many businesses faced closures, restrictions and job losses, certain sectors experienced remarkable stability and even growth amid the crisis.

One such sector was technology and remote work. As lockdowns and social distancing measures took effect, the demand for digital services and technology solutions surged. Companies in the tech industry rapidly transitioned to remote work models, which not only preserved jobs but also created opportunities for professionals specializing in software development, IT support and digital communication tools.

Growth of the ecommerce sector

The ecommerce industry also saw significant expansion during the pandemic. With traditional brick-and-mortar stores constrained by closures and reduced foot traffic, online retailers flourished. This led to increased demand for warehouse workers, delivery personnel and customer service representatives to handle the surge in online orders and maintain high service standards.

As traditional brick-and-mortar stores faced restrictions and closures, online retailers surged to meet the increased demand for remote shopping, leading to an expansion in job opportunities within the ecommerce ecosystem. The warehousing and logistics sectors witnessed substantial growth, driven by the need to fulfill online orders efficiently. Warehouse workers, packers and delivery drivers became essential roles as companies hired and scaled up operations to cope with the surge in online shopping. Moreover, customer service representatives and support staff were in high demand to ensure smooth order processing, address customer inquiries and manage returns.

The expansion of ecommerce led to openings in various domains, including digital marketing, web development and data analysis, as companies sought to enhance their online presence and optimize customer experiences. Additionally, roles related to supply chain management, inventory control and last-mile delivery gained prominence to ensure the seamless flow of products to consumers' doorsteps.

The ecommerce labor market growth wasn't only a response to immediate needs but also reflected a broader shift in consumer behavior, accelerating the ongoing digital transformation of retail. Remote work opportunities also emerged in fields like online customer engagement and technical support as businesses aimed to replicate in-store experiences virtually.

News-driven recession

We would never have known the whole story from listening to the news.

Sensational headlines and dramatic news coverage contributed to the atmosphere of heightened uncertainty and fear regarding the state of the economy.

Some media outlets focused on worst-case scenarios, exaggerating the scale of job losses, business closures and economic contraction. The media's portrayal of economic hardships at times failed to acknowledge the resilience of certain sectors and industries that managed to adapt and even thrive during the crisis.

While there were undoubtedly challenges, the media's tendency to amplify negative aspects created an inaccurate perception of an all-encompassing economic collapse.

What conclusions can we draw?

Take media rhetoric with a grain of salt. Not every day is doomsday.