Our 'Rolling Recession' Is the Latest Economic Meme — But What Does It Actually Mean?

We may not be in for a "hard" or "soft" landing.

learn more about Amanda Breen

By Amanda Breen

Khanchit Khirisutchalual | Getty Images

When the economy takes a turn for the worse, we generally consider the landing "hard" or "soft" — in other words, we expect a quick catastrophe with millions of jobs lost or a gradual slowdown as inflation stalls.

But neither of those scenarios quite captures what's going on in the U.S. today. Instead, we're in what some people are calling a "rolling recession," a hybrid of sorts where industries contract on an alternating basis and the job market remains steady, Bloomberg reported.

Related: Are We Headed for a Recession? It's Complicated.

Despite mass tech layoffs dominating headlines since the end of last year, the job market as a whole has held firm with low unemployment and relatively fast-rising wages, per CNBC. What's more, 517,000 jobs were added in January alone, according to a report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Although a "rolling recession" might not explain all of the economic ups and downs, it tracks with the pattern of various industry contractions.

Housing was first amid rapidly rising interest rates; manufacturing followed as demands for goods shrank and services grew; and now tech, which saw more than 97,000 job cuts since the end of 2022, is taking the hit, per Bloomberg.

Related: Worried About a Recession? Do This to Prepare Your Company.

But this isn't the first time we've been in a "rolling recession." Veteran financial market analyst Ed Yardeni told the outlet he remembers using the term in the mid-1980s during a collapse in energy prices and turmoil in commercial real estate, and 2016 saw another soft patch as well.
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and recently completed the MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts during the 2020-2021 academic year. 

Related Topics

News and Trends Economics Recession inflation job market

Editor's Pick

This Former Super Bowl Champion Built a Platform to Support Mental Health in the Black Community
3 Expert-Backed Strategies for Blowing People Away With Your First Impression
'Agree to Disagree' Can Lead to Feuds and Fallouts. Here's a Better Way to Handle Conflict.
'Just Manic for Eggs Right Now': This Farm Has a Waiting List for Fresh Eggs
The Top 15 Fitness Franchises You Can Buy in 2023
This Matchmaker Won't Apologize for Her $50,000 Minimum — Here's the Secret Weapon She Uses to Play Cupid

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Meta to Tell Many Managers to Start Coding or Get Out — Here's What Else the 'Flattening' Will Bring

People familiar with the matter said the change will be announced in the coming weeks.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

7 Ways to Use ChatGPT at Work to Boost Your Productivity, Make Your Job Easier, and Save a Ton of Time

OpenAI's ChatGPT and similar AI tools may not replace jobs anytime soon. But they can help workers across many industries – from tech to media – do their jobs better and more quickly.

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

Business News

Bill Gates Is Reportedly Dating Paula Hurd, Widow of Ex-Oracle CEO

The relationship is reportedly "widely known" among their inner circle, according to a source reported by People.

By Emily Rella

Business News

'My Heart Breaks': Internet Rallies Behind 72-Year-Old Delivery Driver Who Takes A Tumble In Viral Video

A horrifying video of a 72-year-old Domino's delivery woman falling at a customer's home has garnered attention — and donations.

By Emily Rella

Career

These Are Dream Jobs Around the World, Mapped — No. 1 Soars Above the Rest (and Probably Isn't What You Think It Is)

Although the youngest generation in the workforce might not dream of labor, most people want some say over how they spend their 9-to-5.

By Amanda Breen

Leadership

Here's the Biggest Way You Can Show Up for the Black Community Beyond Black History Month

On my journey to be an ally to the Black community, here's the one major goal I'm focused on.

By Mita Mallick