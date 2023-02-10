We may not be in for a "hard" or "soft" landing.

When the economy takes a turn for the worse, we generally consider the landing "hard" or "soft" — in other words, we expect a quick catastrophe with millions of jobs lost or a gradual slowdown as inflation stalls.

But neither of those scenarios quite captures what's going on in the U.S. today. Instead, we're in what some people are calling a "rolling recession," a hybrid of sorts where industries contract on an alternating basis and the job market remains steady, Bloomberg reported.

Despite mass tech layoffs dominating headlines since the end of last year, the job market as a whole has held firm with low unemployment and relatively fast-rising wages, per CNBC. What's more, 517,000 jobs were added in January alone, according to a report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Although a "rolling recession" might not explain all of the economic ups and downs, it tracks with the pattern of various industry contractions.

Housing was first amid rapidly rising interest rates; manufacturing followed as demands for goods shrank and services grew; and now tech, which saw more than 97,000 job cuts since the end of 2022, is taking the hit, per Bloomberg.

But this isn't the first time we've been in a "rolling recession." Veteran financial market analyst Ed Yardeni told the outlet he remembers using the term in the mid-1980s during a collapse in energy prices and turmoil in commercial real estate, and 2016 saw another soft patch as well.