The Federal Reserve announced it would maintain the federal funds rate last week.

Inflation increased 3.7% in September 2023 over the year before, per NerdWallet — and people across the U.S. are feeling the pressure.

Shark Tank judge and businessman Kevin O'Leary told Fox Business's The Big Money Show that a "downsized America" is the result.

Image Credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images

Related: Bombas Is the Most Successful 'Shark Tank' Brand. Here's Why.

Just two years ago, you could get a mortgage at 4.5%, whereas you're "lucky" to lock one in at 8% now, O'Leary explained. "So that means the size of the house you're going to buy is 20 to 25% smaller," he said. "That's a downsize."

Last week, the Federal Reserve announced it would maintain the federal funds rate in a range of 5.25% to 5.5%, holding steady for the second consecutive time since it moved the benchmark interest rate in July, CBS News reported.

"Inflation has been coming down," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at a press conference following the decision, per Reuters, "but it's still running well above our 2% target ... A few months of good data are only the beginning of what it will take to build confidence."

But the need to downsize won't end with the housing market, O'Leary warned on the program. "You want to borrow for a car? Sorry, that's 8 to 9%. Used to be five," he said. "So, smaller, less expensive car. That's happening at the same time."

Related: Kevin O'Leary Disagrees With Martha Stewart About Remote Work

The rising cost also impacts energy and "hits you every day at the grocery store," O'Leary told the outlet.