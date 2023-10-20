The sharks on ABC's long-running show "Shark Tank" — Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Robert Herjavec, and Daymond John — are some of the most coveted investors to work with for aspiring entrepreneurs.

The group has been doling out advice on the hit show for 15 seasons with a slew of guest stars, from Emma Grede to A-Rod. But on "The View" on Tuesday, real estate mogul Corcoran made a confession that there's one person she'd love to see on the show — Whoopi Goldberg.

"No one would argue with me," Corcoran said, after co-host Sarah Haines asked about a rumor that she had pushed for Goldberg to be a guest investor this season. "She tells it like it is. She spots people's personalities."

"Every great 'Shark' we've had stems from the heart, they really want to help people, and that's what you have," the real state maven added. "Who wouldn't want to have you as their partner?"

Cuban then chimed in, adding that Goldberg would be "a great Shark," with O'Leary joking that all she would need is $100 million to invest.

"There is the problem — if I could do it with ABC's money," Goldberg responded.

"Shark Tank" premiered Season 15 on September 29.

Goldberg has had a long career in Hollywood and currently makes a reported $8 million annually on "The View," where she's served as a co-host for 16 years.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Goldberg is worth an estimated $60 million.