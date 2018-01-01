edutech

Why This Indian Edupreneur's Efforts Were Applauded on an International Platform
Entrepreneurs

Why This Indian Edupreneur's Efforts Were Applauded on an International Platform

Prof Sugata Mitra's work was screened at CPH:DOX Festival, Copenhagen
Baishali Mukherjee | 5 min read
#5 Reasons Why Digitisation Is A Must For Education Sector
edutech

#5 Reasons Why Digitisation Is A Must For Education Sector

digitalisation offers fluidity to the Indian education sector by being a supplementary form of the system as it is available to students as per their need.
Minal Anand | 3 min read
How Start-ups are Focusing on Rural India's Education
Education

How Start-ups are Focusing on Rural India's Education

Entrepreneurs with their innovative ideas can fight World Bank's warning of learning crisis to India
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
A Decade of Transformation – Ed-tech Sector Today and Tomorrow
edutech

A Decade of Transformation – Ed-tech Sector Today and Tomorrow

In continuation to the present trend, learning is going to be all the more interactive and engaging
Beas Dev Ralhan | 4 min read
Digital Education Cannot Replace Classroom Coaching Anytime Soon, Veteran Indian Edupreneur Says
Online Education

Digital Education Cannot Replace Classroom Coaching Anytime Soon, Veteran Indian Edupreneur Says

T.I.M.E has already got into those domains.While he believes that online education can definitely add value, it cannot displace pure play classroom training anytime soon.
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
3 E-learning Trends That are Changing the Way Your Child Learns
edutech

3 E-learning Trends That are Changing the Way Your Child Learns

The biggest challenge schools have is ensuring consistent quality of teaching staff!
Arun Jagannathan | 4 min read
Funding Roundup: Know Which Startup Grabbed Investors' Attention Yesterday
Investments

Funding Roundup: Know Which Startup Grabbed Investors' Attention Yesterday

Missed your daily update on the startup funding scenario? Not to worry!
Samiksha Jain | 3 min read
The Pros and Cons of Starting Up In a Tier 2 City
Starting a Business

The Pros and Cons of Starting Up In a Tier 2 City

Lack of trained manpower and investors haunt tier 2 city entrepreneurs
Gaurava Yadav | 3 min read
