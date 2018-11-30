Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India has the highest number of children in the world, a good 20 million or more at any age under 18. This gives the country the unique status of the largest incubator of human capital. A look at the state of public education in India where millions dropout from school at any age and millions are unemployable even after college may not ignite hope. However, when one looks at the emerging trends of video learning especially at high school level, a completely new story emerges. Video learning is bringing top teachers to every high school student. Teachers are seen competing with one another in creating video lectures and putting them out on YouTube. Such lectures receive millions of views from students across the country on any day. The demand is particularly strong in smaller cities and towns where good teachers are not available. This is driving a wave of funding in existing startups and opening the avenues for new startups in EdTech space in India. By 2022, more than 100 million students in India will be in high schools and at least 10per cent will study using videos. As per Technopak research report, the K12 market in India is $15 Billion and the Testprep market is another $5 Billion. Video learning which is less than 0.1per cent of this is ready to take a notable share in the next few years.

Shutterstock.com

Reasons for Popularity of Video Learning

The formal educational system in India is still largely dependent on traditional methods such as classroom learning and physical coaching centres. This is making higher education inaccessible to large segment of students based in smaller towns and cities where coaching centres and faculty are unavailable. It is barriers like these that video coaching methods are committed to overcome. Video platforms make it possible for students to access quality study material, virtual mentorship and study modules that help them prepare for marathon exams. Not only is this method bridging the opportunity gap between aspirants of NEET, JEE, CLAT based in small towns and cities but also providing them the much needed moral support. This is making video learning the preferred choice of students not only in remote areas but also tier 1 cities. Factors such as penetration of smartphones, inexpensive data and growing popularity of self-study are leading this gradual shift for offline to online learning. It is also giving students an opportunity to receive coaching that is cost effective and allowing them to re-tutor themselves on portions of the syllabus at no extra cost.

Impact at grass root level

Availability of video learning at high school level is going to change the educational as well as social scenario of the country forever. Among other large scale impacts, it will give a chance to female students to pass high school and opt for higher education. Obstacles such as unavailability of coaching centres in the vicinity and lack of parental support to study in a co-ed environment are being overcome by video learning. This implies that there will be a sudden spurt in the number of women doctors, engineers and lawyers from smaller towns of India in the coming years. On a sociological level, educated women raising children will mean education will penetrate into small towns of India at grass root level.