Elections

How to Watch the Presidential Election Results Online
Presidential Elections

How to Watch the Presidential Election Results Online

It's Election Day in America, and you have a number of ways to watch live election coverage online.
Evan Dashevsky | 4 min read
The November Election Could Depend on Which Candidate Masters This Sales Strategy
Storytelling

The November Election Could Depend on Which Candidate Masters This Sales Strategy

Stories hold the power to connect with people and motivate them to become engaged voters.
Karthik Rajan | 5 min read
Clinton Secures Mark Cuban's Endorsement
Mark Cuban

Clinton Secures Mark Cuban's Endorsement

Cuban had spoken with Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta several times in recent weeks and called him on Thursday to say he was ready to endorse Clinton, a campaign aide said.
Reuters | 3 min read
Billionaire Launches U.S. Millennial Voter Drive
Politics

Billionaire Launches U.S. Millennial Voter Drive

Environmental activist Tom Steyer's super PAC launched with the hope of electing candidates that will work to combat climate change.
Reuters | 3 min read
How Much Money Does It Take to Win an Election? (Infographic)
Elections

How Much Money Does It Take to Win an Election? (Infographic)

When it comes to getting elected, currency counts as much as policy.
Carly Okyle | 1 min read
Tell Us: Who Belongs in the White House?
Politics

Tell Us: Who Belongs in the White House?

Jordan Zimmerman, founder of Zimmerman Advertising, offers his views on who would most help businesses in America.
Tracy Byrnes | 7 min read
CEO Pay Isn't All That Out of Whack If You Look at Real Data
Executive Compensation

CEO Pay Isn't All That Out of Whack If You Look at Real Data

Why do CEOs get paid so much? Because they deserve it. Plain and simple.
Ray Hennessey | 7 min read
Why Politics and Business Don't Mix
Politics

Why Politics and Business Don't Mix

Executives and business leaders should be aware that expressing their views by nature exerts pressure on employees and associates to conform.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
Anchor Babies? What Really Matters in U.S. Presidential Race.
Politics

Anchor Babies? What Really Matters in U.S. Presidential Race.

There are the only 9 issues that truly matter in the presidential campaign, and we need to address them now.
Steve Tobak | 6 min read
In the Battle of Billionaires, Howard Schultz Doesn't Measure Up to Trump
Politics

In the Battle of Billionaires, Howard Schultz Doesn't Measure Up to Trump

Howard Schultz is reportedly being urged to run for president. But if he wants to succeed, he needs to better understand his target market.
Ray Hennessey | 7 min read
