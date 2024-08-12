We all have our opinions, but most people have done little to no research on their candidate's actual beliefs. As this contentious election continues to heat up, it's time to gather intelligence, not act on emotions.

We live in a time when contention is as commonplace as brushing one's teeth. The differences between people govern our lives and influence how we respond to the upheaval around us, how our children should be educated, from whom we buy our consumables and the people we want in office (from the school board to the White House).



People quickly cite reasons a candidate has their vote, but there's an irony here. Despite how committed people are to their candidates (and the party they align with), if asked what kind of intelligence gathering they performed, most people have done little to no research. The assumption that their candidate's convictions and world views don't align with their own is preposterous.

Elections are about highlighting polarizing issues

Nothing can turn an otherwise pleasant conversation on social media, at a party or over an intimate dinner faster than when it turns to politics or ideology. Whether behind a keyboard or sitting/standing face to face with someone, the boiling point is reached quickly, and it's as though another person surfaces.



We all know the issues that can make seemingly nice people argumentative and unyielding. But, believe it or not, voters often overlook other equally important positions their candidate(s) stand for. And whether you realize it or not, these are issues that impact us all — more so than the most divisive ones.

Let's face it: they're not what our candidates want us to argue about. If we voters were paying closer attention, we might actually agree on some of them.

: How have weather, time and technology influenced our bridges, roads and tunnels? Have reservoirs been dredged recently? Can the current electrical grid withstand any weather conditions, or will it buckle with the next snowstorm, tornado or hurricane? How much money have local and federal governments earmarked to ensure tax dollars are maintaining infrastructure?

Food security and safety: Maybe you've been concerned because there aren't many supermarkets nearby with fresh, organic produce and grass-fed, humanely-raised meats at affordable prices. If you lived in Beverly Hills, you'd have dozens of options for both because of their clientele.

By contrast, in neighborhoods with significantly lower socioeconomic levels, shelves are lined with highly processed and unhealthy choices that impact both communities and the cost of healthcare. Do you know where your candidates stand regarding zoning laws prioritizing healthy food?

Urban Planning and Housing: It's not sexy to talk about affordable housing, not when a candidate can increase tensions among voters with their position on divisive issues. In all cities across the country, commercial development and homes for the middle class and wealthy are prioritized over affordable housing.

Although most of these issues are decided on a local level, the federal government can influence local zoning through funding and policy initiatives.

Workplace rights: Workforce.com surveyed Gen Zs and millennials and found that 71% of the former and 65% of the latter are severely burned out. Aflac and Workforce.com teamed up to publish a study reporting similar outcomes: 50% of the workforce of all ages are burned out.

When only 33% of U.S.- and 23% of global employees report being engaged at work, it shouldn't be surprising that attrition is higher than ever, costing the global economy over $8.8 trillion annually. What is your candidate doing to address these crises?

Job creation: Candidates talk a big game about the number of jobs created under their party's term in office, or if they're running for re-election, they can point to successes during their tenure. And while job creation and job stability are important to us all, looking at some specifics that lead to both are often overlooked by voters.

Trade agreements between nations can affect the availability and price of goods and services. Minimizing supply chain issues can mean lower prices, directly impacting corporations and families. Equally important to trade agreements are any tariffs and trade barriers in place. Understanding how a candidate will implement either or both can impact your household's bottom line.

Where does your candidate stand on regulatory issues? Reducing regulations or deregulation can potentially lead to job growth, but it can also lead to increases in pollution, recessions and consumer harm. All industries and governments need oversight. The alternative creates chaos and public health issues. It's important to know where your candidate stands on these issues, as they can directly impact your household and community.

How intelligence gathering informs decision-making

Decision-making strictly along party lines is inherently fraught with cognitive bias. There is nothing more powerful than an enlightened voter. This means vetting your candidate on all matters that affect you so you can feel complete confidence in a leader who can navigate the complexities of our times. Intelligence gathering involves scrutinizing their statements and using independent analyses to cross-reference.

You may end up with the same candidate you originally wanted, or it could mean you choose another candidate. In choosing a candidate, consider their empathy and ability to connect with people – but not just when the cameras are rolling. This will tell you how serious they are at keeping their promises.

Issues raised earlier, along with myriad others, touch our lives daily. We should vote on those policies, not the noise both sides create to obfuscate. This election is no different. With the media amplifying every faux pas, scandal, and past statement (often used out of context or edited), it is crucial to stay grounded.

Choosing the better candidate in a contentious election is not about party loyalty but about a rigorous intelligence-gathering process that leads to the best decision for you and your family.