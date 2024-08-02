Get All Access for $5/mo

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Offers Policy Advice to Donald Trump, Kamala Harris in New Op-Ed — Is an Endorsement Next? Dimon thinks the presidential candidates should unite America, not further divide it.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon published an op-ed in the Washington Post on Friday titled "Our next president must restore our faith in America."
  • Dimon gave several policy recommendations but stopped short of endorsing any candidate.
  • He urged the next President to win over all voters, not just the ones in their party.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is asking current presidential candidates to unite the U.S. in a new op-ed, without officially endorsing Donald Trump or Kamala Harris.

Dimon published an op-ed in the Washington Post on Friday titled "Our next president must restore our faith in America" and urged the next President to win over all voters, not just the ones in their party.

"Recognize that voters are all different and have good reasons to think differently," he wrote. "Do not insult, stereotype, weaponize, scapegoat or gaslight. And do not attack them. Engage them."


JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

Dimon emphasized that the U.S. was at a pivotal point in its history and that a united country would benefit everyone.

He stated that it would take "bravery" for the next President to listen to opposing views, change their mind if needed, and prioritize the entire nation over the interests of their party.

"We need to elect a president who is dedicated to the ideals that define and unite us, and who is committed to restoring our faith in America and our indispensable role in the world," Dimon wrote.

Related: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon Says He Is Worried About 'Stagflation' — Here's Why

Dimon also said that the next presidential cabinet should be created with a focus on talent and expertise, not party or sector.

The private sector creates 85% of jobs in the U.S. and "should have a seat at the table," Dimon asserted. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data confirms the statistic.

Former President Donald Trump said he would consider Dimon for Treasury secretary in June, but later walked back support.

Other recommendations in Dimon's op-ed include unified policies around housing, immigration, and education and having leaders acknowledge problems. He named former presidents like Abraham Lincoln and Dwight D. Eisenhower as examples to follow and pointed out that Eisenhower had lunch with politicians he disagreed with, and he listened to what they had to say.

"If we're going to truly unify our country, we need to begin treating opposing views, complaints and critiques as opportunities to find common ground and make us better," Dimon wrote.

Related: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon Wants People to 'Stop Talking' About AI: 'It'll Help You Do Your Job Better'
