Jamie Dimon Calls For 'Constructive Dialogue' in Leaked Employee Memo After Trump Rally Tragedy The JPMorgan CEO sent an internal memo to employees on Sunday.

By Emily Rella Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Jamie Dimon penned a memo to JPMorgan employees on Sunday following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.
  • Dimon called for unity in the leaked memo, which was obtained by Business Insider.

Following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on Saturday, many business leaders and CEOs have made public statements through social media.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon addressed his company about the tragedy that left one bystander dead and two critically injured in an internal memo sent to all employees on Sunday.

Business Insider obtained the 83-word memo.

"We are deeply saddened by the political violence and the assassination attempt on former President Trump last evening," it reads. "On behalf of our entire leadership team, our thoughts today are with the former President, his family and the families of those who were tragically injured and killed."

"We must all stand firmly together against any acts of hate, intimidation or violence that seek to undermine our democracy or inflict harm," it continued. "It is only through constructive dialogue that we can tackle our nation's toughest challenges."

Dimon has a complicated history with Trump but has recently shown support for some of his former policies.

In a May 2023 interview with Bloomberg Television, Dimon criticized Trump's opinion that the U.S. should consider a debt default to curb government spending, something Dimon said was just "one more thing he doesn't know very much about."

In November 2023, Trump came after Dimon on the social media platform Trump owns, Truth Social, saying he's a "highly overrated globalist" and slammed him for "quietly pushing" former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley as a Republican presidential candidate for 2024.

"I've never been a big Jamie Dimon fan, but had to live with this guy when he came begging to the White House," Trump wrote. "I guess I don't have to live with him anymore, and that's a really good thing!"

However, in January 2024, Dimon told CNBC that Trump had been "kind of right" about several key issues and urged Democrats to "think a little more carefully" when criticizing Trump supporters.

"Just take a step back and be honest: He was kind of right about NATO. He was kind of right about immigration. He grew the economy quite well. Tax reform worked," Dimon said during a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, at the time. "He wasn't wrong about some of these critical issues and that's why they're voting for him."

Trump is currently in Milwaukee at the Republican National Convention.
