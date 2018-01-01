Employee Retention

Reduce Turnover of Hourly Workers With These 6 Tips
Employee Retention

Reduce Turnover of Hourly Workers With These 6 Tips

Employee turnover can be costly for businesses that rely on hourly workers.
Desmond Lim | 6 min read
In Today's Tight Labor Market, You Can't Afford to Have Unhappy Employees
Employee Morale

In Today's Tight Labor Market, You Can't Afford to Have Unhappy Employees

Here are three ways to attract and keep happy small-business employees.
Brenda Mullins | 4 min read
You Stand to Lose Half Your Top Talent. Here's How to Stop Those People From Leaving.
Employee Retention

You Stand to Lose Half Your Top Talent. Here's How to Stop Those People From Leaving.

Money plays a smaller role than you think.
Natalie Lambert | 5 min read
Hiring Veterans Is Smart Strategy but These 3 factors Drive Them Away
Veterans

Hiring Veterans Is Smart Strategy but These 3 factors Drive Them Away

Two-thirds of veterans leave their first post-military job within two years.
Steve Cloetingh | 6 min read
11 Proven Ways Young Entrepreneurs Can Retain Employees
Employee Retention

11 Proven Ways Young Entrepreneurs Can Retain Employees

Everybody conducts exit interviews but a better retention strategy includes asking people why they stay.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
The Best Founders Are Already Planning How to Thank Their People During the Holiday Season
Company Culture

The Best Founders Are Already Planning How to Thank Their People During the Holiday Season

Show your appreciation to everyone who is helping you build your company.
John Rampton | 5 min read
Most of These 9 Ways to Keep Your Best Employees Don't Cost Anything
Employee Retention

Most of These 9 Ways to Keep Your Best Employees Don't Cost Anything

The best employees truly desire self-improvement.
Miles Jennings | 7 min read
3 Ways to Enhance Your Recruiting and Onboarding Processes to Set Your Startup up for Success
Employee Retention

3 Ways to Enhance Your Recruiting and Onboarding Processes to Set Your Startup up for Success

What you, as employer, make happen during the interviewing process and subsequent onboarding, can make the difference between a winning hire and a losing one.
Brian Baumgart | 7 min read
As Restaurant Chains End 'No-Poach' Policies, How Will Franchisees Retain Trained Employees?
Employee Retention

As Restaurant Chains End 'No-Poach' Policies, How Will Franchisees Retain Trained Employees?

To manage turnover, restaurant franchisees need to identify strategies to improve employee engagement.
Steven Kramer | 4 min read
The Many Pros and Fewer-Than-Expected Cons of Hiring Ex-Cons
Hiring

The Many Pros and Fewer-Than-Expected Cons of Hiring Ex-Cons

Ex-cons are generally at least as likely as everybody else to be good employees and much more likely to be loyal to their employer.
Tammy Cohen & Marco Piovesan | 7 min read
