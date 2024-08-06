Here's how to build a strong, knowledgeable team that can drive business growth and maintain high service standards in a specialized industry.

The service industry today is experiencing significant changes driven by technology and evolving customer expectations. Businesses are prioritizing customer experience and adopting real-time, automated services to meet rising demands for seamless, omnichannel support.

According to Zendesk, 63% of companies are now placing greater emphasis on improving the customer experience. Predictive maintenance and advanced technologies like AI and VR are enhancing service delivery, while sustainability and social responsibility are becoming crucial for consumer engagement. Along with all these changes, companies face challenges in hiring and retaining skilled workers amid economic pressures such as inflation and supply chain disruptions.

Growing a workforce in a specialized field, like pool services, presents significant challenges. The unique nature of the service industry demands employees with specific technical skills and a customer-focused attitude. At GL Pools, we've faced these hurdles head-on and found that the keys to overcoming them lie in four areas: effective recruitment, comprehensive training, strong employee retention and cultivating a supportive company culture.

Filtering out the bad applicants

Recruiting talent in the pool service industry is no easy task. We found the biggest challenge is finding individuals who not only possess the technical skills but also the reliability and customer-focused attitude necessary for the job. To address this, we implement a rigorous screening process to ensure that candidates meet our high standards. We also created a training program to help our new hires learn the business.

Retaining skilled employees is essential for maintaining high service standards and ensuring business growth. Many of our best technicians have been with us for years, thanks to our supportive company culture and clear career advancement opportunities. We provide regular performance evaluations and celebrate employee achievements, which helps to keep our team motivated and invested in their roles.

Creating a motivating company culture is vital in a niche service industry. We achieve this through structured training, team-building activities and regular opportunities for career advancement. We believe that a supportive culture is key to employee satisfaction and performance, and we make it a priority to regularly acknowledge and reward employee achievements.

Based on my experiences, here are five effective ways entrepreneurs with businesses in niche services can better scale their workforce:

1. Invest in continuous training

Develop a training program that covers technical skills and customer service. Be sure new hires understand the company's values and expectations. Remember to regularly update the training program to incorporate new techniques and technologies. Comprehensive training programs are essential for equipping employees with the necessary skills and knowledge.

At GL Pools, we created GL University, a two-month intensive training program that offers tailored, ongoing development focused on technicians' strengths and passions. Effective training is crucial for ensuring employees are well-prepared to excel in their roles. Our GL University program covers all aspects of pool maintenance, from diagnosing issues to implementing solutions. This program provides new hires with the technical skills they need and emphasizes the importance of customer service and reliability. This investment also enhances service quality and boosts employee confidence and competence.

2. Create clear career paths

Providing clear career advancement opportunities helps retain skilled employees and motivates them to perform well. Regular performance evaluations and clear paths for growth within the company are essential. For example, technicians at GL Pools can advance through various levels based on their skills and experience, which encourages them to stay with the company and grow professionally.

Clear career paths provide employees with goals to strive for and a sense of direction. This motivation leads to higher retention rates and a more skilled workforce. Develop a clear framework for career advancement, including the skills and experience required for each level. Above all, don't forget to communicate these paths clearly to all employees.

One company that does this well is Deloitte. Employees have well-defined career paths that include opportunities for promotion, lateral moves and special projects. This structure helps employees see a future with the company and motivates them to work towards their career goals.

3. Establish a supportive culture

Fostering a company culture that values and supports employees is paramount for ensuring they feel motivated and appreciated. This includes creating a positive work environment, recognizing and celebrating achievements, and providing support for both professional and personal development.

A supportive culture leads to higher employee satisfaction, increased loyalty and better overall performance. A study by the American Psychological Association found that 93% of employees who feel valued are motivated to do their best work, highlighting the importance of effective training and recognition programs.

Start by creating a positive work environment through team-building activities and open communication. Recognize and celebrate employee achievements regularly. Provide opportunities for professional and personal development.

4. Make sure values are aligned

Recruiting individuals who align with the company's values and mission ensures a cohesive and dedicated team. During the hiring process, we prioritize candidates who not only have the necessary skills but also share our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. This alignment ensures that everyone is working towards the same goals and enhances team cohesion. This cohesion leads to a more productive and harmonious work environment.

To make sure you find new hires with aligned values, clearly communicate the company's values and mission during the recruitment process. Look for candidates who demonstrate a passion for those values, by incorporating values-based questions into interviews to assess alignment.

One company that does this well is Patagonia. The outdoor clothing company recruits employees who are passionate about environmental activism, aligning with its mission to protect the planet. This alignment has created a dedicated and passionate workforce with some of the lowest turnover in the world.

Growing a team in a niche service industry, like pool maintenance, is a tall order. But by implementing these strategies, entrepreneurs can build a strong, knowledgeable team that drives business growth and maintains high service standards.