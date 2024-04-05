Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Hiring is likely not your favorite aspect of running a business. It's tedious and often frustrating. This is highlighted in a 2023 survey result in 175 organizations where 78% of employers said they face difficulty hiring the best talent. As the CEO of Nurp, I've implemented a seemingly ambitious strategy: hiring one employee every single week. While it may appear daunting initially, this approach has been pivotal in enhancing our business. Weekly hires have diversified our team and infused new energy and perspectives into our operations.

Below, I dive into how this strategy has reshaped our hiring process and offer practical tips for integrating these insights into your own practices.

Transparent mission and values

First things first: before adding new members to your team, you must have a solid foundation — a well-established and concrete mission statement that rings true to your organization and culture. This clarity allows your team to identify candidates who are not just looking for their next role but are genuinely aligned with your vision.

During interviews, we delve into the applicants' personal missions and values through probing questions instead of merely stating our own and seeking agreement. This approach ensures employer and employee alignment right from the start, setting the stage for mutual growth and contribution.

Tips:

Define your core values: Clearly articulate your company's mission and values before interviewing. This will serve as a benchmark to assess candidates' alignment. During the interview, delve into the candidate's responses. Discuss what resonates with them about your company, and explore their own personal values. This open conversation allows for a genuine exchange and helps determine if there's a strong cultural fit. Ask probing questions: Develop interview questions that indirectly reveal if a candidate personally aligns with your company without directly asking for agreement. These could be behavioral questions. For example, instead of directly asking, "Do you believe in a collaborative work environment?" try a question like, "Tell me about a time you had to work on a project with a team with different working styles. How did you approach the situation?" This question encourages the candidate to share a story that reveals their approach to teamwork, communication and potentially their ability to adapt.

The necessity of personal goals

At Nurp, we foster a culture of continuous growth and achievement. This drive extends beyond professional aspirations; we seek out individuals with strong personal goals.

Why are personal goals one of our hiring priorities? They are a powerful indicator of ambition, motivation, and the ability to set and achieve objectives. Just as Nurp thrives on goals that propel everyone in the company forward, a candidate's personal aspirations offer valuable insights into their potential to define and pursue professional milestones together with our company. This alignment between personal drive and professional ambition lays the foundation for mutual growth. If they are already setting and achieving their own personal goals, they are much more likely also to be able to help the company set and achieve goals.

Tips:

Inquire about life goals: Understand a candidate's personal goal-setting process and assess their approach to challenges and problem-solving skills. For example, someone who hits the gym five times a week or has succeeded at a new hobby may demonstrate perseverance and the ability to overcome obstacles. This translates to an impression of motivation and result-oriented practice. Look for a growth mindset: Personal goals often involve ongoing learning and development. Hiring individuals with a growth mindset strengthens the company's culture of continuous learning. This encourages professional development and supports employees in achieving their personal aspirations.

Establish your red flags — and enforce them

At Nurp, honesty and integrity are foundational to our company culture. Any discrepancies identified during the recruitment process, whether in resumes or candidate interactions, are considered significant red flags. These inconsistencies may indicate deeper issues with trust and transparency. Nurp maintains a zero-tolerance policy for dishonesty, as even seemingly minor deviations can erode the foundation of trust we strive to cultivate.

This commitment to trust and transparency extends to our rigorous reference-checking process. By establishing clear non-negotiables regarding candidate behavior and communication, we are empowered to identify individuals who truly resonate with Nurp's core vision. This emphasis on cultural fit ensures a harmonious and dynamic team environment where open communication and trust are paramount.

Tips:

Create a red flag checklist: Prioritize cultural fit and identify your candidate's red flags. Don't be tempted to overlook red flags just because a candidate seems like a high performer on paper. Finding individuals who resonate with your core mission and vision will go beyond harmonious and dynamic team relationships, fostering psychological and workplace safety. Create a boomerang interview: This program tracks talented candidates who might not be the perfect fit for a specific role but demonstrate strong alignment. Reach out to them for future opportunities that might be a better match for their skills and experience.

Building the dream team

We've discovered that building a truly successful team extends beyond just selecting qualified applicants; it's about finding individuals who, while not perfect, fit our vision and values. Hiring should always be about cultivating a vibrant ecosystem of diverse, goal-oriented individuals in the workplace who resonate with Nurp's mission statement. This approach will nurture a collective ambition that will drive both your employees and the company forward.

Ideally, you should regularly review your hiring practices, adapting them to the company's evolving needs and reflecting on the strengths of past hires. You should also implement a structured onboarding program that seamlessly integrates new team members, ensuring they have the resources and support needed to thrive.

Remember, the magic lies in individual skills and the synergy created by a team that embraces diversity, fosters shared values, and collectively pursues ambitious goals.