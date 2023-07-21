Former Google Recruiter Shares 'The No. 1 Thing I Don't Want to See on a Resume' Text bricks are a no-no, according to the CEO of talent marketplace Continuum.

By Sam Silverman

Key Takeaways

  • Former Google recruiter Nolan Church says blocks of text aren’t getting your resume noticed.
  • Instead, he says it should be optimized for “10-second viewership.”
  • Additionally, he says the more eyes the better when reviewing your work.

Less is more when it comes to crafting the perfect resume, according to this industry expert.

Nolan Church, a former Google recruiter and current CEO of talent marketplace Continuum, says his biggest resume faux pax is too many words and not a lot of context.

"The No. 1 thing I don't want to see on a resume is probably text bricks," he said in an interview with CNBC Make It, adding that if he sees "endless streams of text" on an applicant's credentials, "there's zero chance you're going to move forward."

RELATED: 19 Best Skills To Put on a Resume That Employers Will Love

Instead, Church advises people to "optimize a resume for 10-second viewership" with short sentences that highlight the most important points, making it faster for HR to review your credentials and move along in the hiring process.

Church finds that people often go wrong when describing their daily duties, and says a concise one-line bullet below each job title should suffice. With short-hand communication like Slack and email so pertinent in office culture, getting to the point fast and clearly is crucial.

RELATED: Exploring the 6 Different Types of Resumes

"If you can't succinctly describe what you've been doing in your career, there's just no way you're going to be able to succinctly write in the workplace," Church said.

He recommends the tools ChatGPT and Grammarly to cut down on words and consolidate descriptions. Additionally, he suggests having at least five to 10 people review and provide feedback on your resume. That way the next time a recruiter sees your credentials, they will be finely tailored.

Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. 

