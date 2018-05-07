Facebook Advertising

How Much Do You Really Need to Spend on Facebook to See Profits?
Facebook Advertising

Take a closer look at the numbers while advertising on the social platform.
Scott Oldford | 2 min read
$0 to $1,000 in a Day: The Traffic Secret to Turn Your Visitors Into Customers
$0 to $1000

Here is how to cash in on your first 1,000 true fans.
Andrea Huspeni | 1 min read
The Secret to Making Facebook Ads Work for Your Business
Facebook Advertising

For those who are having trouble creating a Facebook ad that will generate leads and sales, here are the steps you need to take.
Imran Tariq | 4 min read
Solve Your Most Bothersome Facebook Campaign Problems With These Tips
Facebook Advertising

Ben Angel offers some guidance for building the most effective Facebook campaign.
Ben Angel | 2 min read
Improve the Power of Your Facebook Ads With These Small Tweaks
Facebook Marketing

Ben Angel breaks down some of the slight adjustments you can make to earn more conversions.
Ben Angel | 2 min read
After Facebook and Snapchat, What's Next for Social Media Marketing?
Social Media Marketing

Recent changes to the platforms mean marketers need to adjust their strategies.
Carlos Gil | 3 min read
Follow These Tips to Survive Facebook's Ad Changes
Facebook Advertising

These tricks will ensure your business can weather the Facebook ad adjustments.
Ben Angel | 2 min read
How Facebook Quizzes Can Laser-Focus Your Advertising on the Platform
Facebook Advertising

Discover a few advantages the format has over traditional Facebook ads.
Ben Angel | 2 min read
How to Growth Hack the Facebook Algorithm to Reach Your Most Engaged Fans
Facebook Marketing

It's not Mark Zuckerberg's fault that you're not up to date with how social media marketing is done in 2018.
Carlos Gil | 5 min read
Geo-Targeted Ad Campaigns are the New Gold Standard for Local Politicians
Digital Marketing

What works for Main Street businesses also works for people campaigning for local office.
Samuel Edwards | 5 min read
