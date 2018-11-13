Failure

Your Startup Is Dying -- Now What?
Business Failure

Your Startup Is Dying -- Now What?

At a certain point, your best move is to admit defeat and move on.
David Teten | 3 min read
My Big Failures Cost Me My Reputation and My Business. Here's What I Learned -- and How I've Bounced Back.
Learning From Mistakes

My Big Failures Cost Me My Reputation and My Business. Here's What I Learned -- and How I've Bounced Back.

Any entrepreneur should avoid these five critical mistakes.
Dhar Mann | 7 min read
Why Learning From Mistakes Is an Invaluable Experience for Business Owners
Failure

Why Learning From Mistakes Is an Invaluable Experience for Business Owners

The founder of Paul Mitchell and Patrón Spirits talks about the times he failed.
Business Rockstars | 2 min read
Mental Illness: The Silent Destroyer
Personal Health

Mental Illness: The Silent Destroyer

Entrepreneurship demands so much, it can be easy to lose ourselves as we chase success.
Katherine Keller | 11 min read
9 Dumb Ways Smart Founders Have Managed to Kill Their Companies
Startup Mistakes

9 Dumb Ways Smart Founders Have Managed to Kill Their Companies

There are mistakes everybody should know to avoid.
John Rampton | 5 min read
Change Your Mind About Failure
Failure

Change Your Mind About Failure

Gary Vaynerchuk makes the argument that just putting in the time and energy might not be enough to make a successful business.
Lewis Howes | 1 min read
18 Brutal Business Failures by Wildly Successful Entrepreneurs (Infographic)
Failure

18 Brutal Business Failures by Wildly Successful Entrepreneurs (Infographic)

Even Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates made mistakes before making it big.
Matthew McCreary | 1 min read
5 Steps for Bouncing Back After You Fail
Failure

5 Steps for Bouncing Back After You Fail

Asking for help is OK.
Jolie Dawn | 6 min read
With Girlboss, Sophia Amoruso Is Using Past Failures to Fuel Her Latest Success
Failure

With Girlboss, Sophia Amoruso Is Using Past Failures to Fuel Her Latest Success

And she's launching a brand new social network to help other women thrive.
Liz Brody | 15+ min read
Everybody Fails. Here's How to Make the Best of It.
Failure

Everybody Fails. Here's How to Make the Best of It.

It's a part of life, so learn from it.
Matthew Wilson | 5 min read
