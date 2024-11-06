Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the competitive world of advertising and design, where creativity and resilience are paramount, Max Ottignon stands out as a testament to the power of embracing failure. As the co-founder of London based Ragged Edge, a design agency that has carved out a niche in brand strategy and identity, Ottignon's path has been anything but straightforward. He speaks candidly about the setbacks that have shaped his career and philosophy, revealing how his early missteps laid the groundwork for future success.

Reflecting on his career, Ottignon recalls a pivotal moment early on. "Right at the start of my career, I got the chance to do a month-long internship at an ad agency," he says. "It was a chance to get my foot in the door of what I thought would be a glamorous career as an ad man." What began as an exciting opportunity quickly turned into a stark reality. "My manager asked for a catch-up. I was expecting an offer of a longer-term contract, a pay rise, and some nice words. But instead, my manager came armed with a few home truths," he explains. The feedback was unflinching: "I wasn't particularly good at my job. And that I should start looking for another one."

This harsh feedback marked a turning point for Ottignon, forcing him to confront uncomfortable truths. "It was a wake-up call. I realised that possessing a medium amount of talent was zero guarantee of success," he reflects. "Good enough wasn't anywhere near good enough. And that I had a lot to learn." This experience instilled in him the importance of a growth mindset. "It taught me about the power of being open to learning from anyone," he says. "If I was going to succeed in anything, it was going to have to be hard-earned."

Ottignon's approach to navigating the emotional landscape of failure is both pragmatic and insightful. "I think the emotion around failure is important. The frustration and - honestly - the humiliation I felt was fundamental in motivating me to change," he acknowledges. However, he emphasises the need for rationality in the face of adversity. "While the motivation can come from emotion, the action needs to be rational, constructive, and clear-headed," he asserts.

During the uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ottignon faced some of the most challenging decisions of his career. "The hardest decisions we've had to make as a business have been the ones that have affected other people," he shares. Implementing the furlough scheme required difficult conversations with his team, and doing so over Zoom added an extra layer of challenge. "Our approach then was to be as open and transparent as possible, which was the very least the team deserved," he explains. While these conversations were tough, they fostered a sense of shared trust that helped the team navigate through the crisis. "The team were amazing in how they responded. It was that shared trust that enabled us to come together and find a way through that awful period."

For creative professionals, the landscape is often fraught with rejection. "Creative people are faced with failure almost more than anyone else," Ottignon notes. "They have to put themselves in positions where their ideas are either embraced or rejected on an almost hourly basis." He believes that fostering a psychologically safe environment is key to helping his team thrive. "So much of it is about how we view the stakes and about helping people feel psychologically safe, so they can express themselves and their ideas without feeling inhibited by what might go wrong."

Looking back, Ottignon recognises that many of his early challenges set the stage for future success. "The failed internship set me on the path to doing what I do now," he reflects. "It felt existential at the time, but I learned more from that than from almost any subsequent success." This pattern has continued throughout his career. "Losing projects to competitors, losing out on talented hires, winning work but somehow losing money on the project — they're all things that have happened on an annoyingly frequent basis," he admits. Yet he remains committed to turning these experiences into opportunities for growth. "Using them as opportunities to learn and to grow has driven so much that is good about the business."

Ottignon's journey serves as a powerful reminder that resilience, self-awareness, and a willingness to learn are essential ingredients for success. As he continues to navigate the complexities of the design world, his story inspires others to embrace their own challenges and to view them as stepping stones toward innovation and growth.