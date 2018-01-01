Family Businesses

The Last Days of Summer? The Perfect Time to Celebrate 'Family' Businesses.
Family Businesses

Say thanks when you eat that cheeseburger or watch those fireworks this Labor Day. Either may come from one of our nation's dynastic brands.
Carrie Hall | 6 min read
My Dad's Company Fell Into My Lap When He Died Suddenly. Here's What I Learned About Building My Own Business.
Success Strategies

At 25 years old, I had no idea how to run my dad's business.
Randi Zinn | 5 min read
These Entrepreneur Brothers Ditched Coffee for Matcha and Built a Multimillion-Dollar Drink Brand
The Digest

MatchaBar has products in 1,000 stores across the country and Drake and Diplo as investors.
Stephen J. Bronner | 6 min read
At 27, She Unexpectedly Became the CEO of Her Family Business. Now She is the Leader of a $120 Million Company.

Lifeway CEO Julie Smolyansky shares the secret to facing your fears.
Nina Zipkin | 7 min read
How to Successfully Prepare Your Family Business for the Next Generation
Family Businesses

Your family business is your pride and joy. Here's how to make sure it stays that way for generations to come.
Chirag Kulkarni | 6 min read
How to Ask Your Spouse for Business Advice, According to This Divorce Lawyer
Family Businesses

Have each other's backs, no matter what.
Erin Levine | 6 min read
Put Your Mission First and You Won't Have Any Worries About Revenues
Company Culture

The most fun you can have in business is making money doing the right thing for every customer.
William Bauer | 4 min read
How This Entrepreneur Repaid His Most Valuable Employee: His Mom
Employees

An entrepreneur's mom worked for him for years -- without a salary. When he finally made it, he wanted to give her something she'd love.
Joe Keohane | 3 min read
The Co-Founder of Panda Express Shares the Leadership Quality That Helps Her Keep the Brand Fresh
Open Every Door

Peggy Cherng talks about the importance of making your values an integral part of your business.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Your Family Business Won't Survive If You Don't Plan for the Leadership Transition
Succession Planning

You need to transition from "power player" to "people builder."
Lisë Stewart | 6 min read
