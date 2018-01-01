Federal Reserve

New Locations Are Being Opened, But By Established Businesses
The fall in new company starts does not necessarily mean that the American economy is less dynamic than it used to be, or that Americans are opening up new establishments at a lower rate than they did in the late 1970s.
Scott Shane | 4 min read
Baby, It's Cold Outside, But Your Customers Will Return
Customers tend to stay home in extreme weather conditions like the U.S. is now facing. But data show they are more likely to come back during cold snaps like this one.
Ray Hennessey | 3 min read
Obama Nominates Janet Yellen to Head Federal Reserve
President Obama nominated Janet Yellen, who currently serves as vice chair of the Federal Reserve, to serve as the central bank's next chairman.
Lyneka Little | 2 min read
Fed Throws Latest Punch in Swipe-Fee Brawl
The U.S. Federal Reserve says it will appeal an earlier decision from the U.S. District Court that challenged the swipe-fee regulations set by the central bank.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
Why the Fed Should Ease Up on Weak Small Banks (Opinion)
Lending to small businesses has dropped, but experts disagree on the reason.
Scott Shane | 3 min read
