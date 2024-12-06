Economists predicted that 214,000 new jobs would be created in November.

Our biggest sale — Get unlimited access to Entrepreneur.com at an unbeatable price. Use code SAVE50 at checkout. *

After a lackluster October jobs report due to strikes and storms, November's jobs report shows that the market is back to healthy levels.

The Employment Situation report, released on Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, revealed that the U.S. economy added 227,000 new jobs in November, higher than the 214,000 jobs expected by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

The unemployment rate also rose from 4.1% in October to 4.2% in November. The number of unemployed people is now at 7.1 million, higher than it was at the same time last year when there were 6.3 million people out of work.

Related: 'Gradual Recalibration:' The Fed Cuts Rates By 0.25%, Just as Economists Predicted. Here's What It Means for Your Wallet.

The healthcare, leisure and hospitality, and government sectors added 54,000, 53,000, and 33,000 new jobs last month, respectively, while the retail sector lost 28,000 jobs.

Ahead of the report, EY senior economist Lydia Boussour told Entrepreneur in an emailed statement that "a labor market downturn isn't on the near-term horizon" because layoff rates overall remain low.

November's employment report exceeded expectations with jobs added, unlike October's report, which underperformed. In October, the economy only added 12,000 new jobs, the smallest gain since December 2020 and below the 100,000 additions expected.

Related: The U.S. Economy Was Expected to Add 100,000 Jobs in October—It Actually Added 12,000. Here's Why.

Looking ahead, Boussour expects the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to cut the federal funds rate by 25 basis points, or 0.25%, at the upcoming December 17-18 policy meeting. The federal funds rate is the rate that banks pay each other on loans. She also forecasts that the unemployment rate will reach 4.5% by mid-2025.