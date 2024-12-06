Cyber Week Sale! 50% Off All Access

U.S. Economy Adds More Jobs Than Expected—But Unemployment Is Higher Than Expected, Too Economists predicted that 214,000 new jobs would be created in November.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released data on Friday showing that 227,000 new jobs were created in November.
  • That's higher than the 214,000 new jobs economists expected.
  • EY senior economist Lydia Boussour told Entrepreneur that she expects the Federal Open Market Committee to cut the federal funds rate by 25 basis points based on the data.
After a lackluster October jobs report due to strikes and storms, November's jobs report shows that the market is back to healthy levels.

The Employment Situation report, released on Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, revealed that the U.S. economy added 227,000 new jobs in November, higher than the 214,000 jobs expected by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

The unemployment rate also rose from 4.1% in October to 4.2% in November. The number of unemployed people is now at 7.1 million, higher than it was at the same time last year when there were 6.3 million people out of work.

The healthcare, leisure and hospitality, and government sectors added 54,000, 53,000, and 33,000 new jobs last month, respectively, while the retail sector lost 28,000 jobs.

Ahead of the report, EY senior economist Lydia Boussour told Entrepreneur in an emailed statement that "a labor market downturn isn't on the near-term horizon" because layoff rates overall remain low.

November's employment report exceeded expectations with jobs added, unlike October's report, which underperformed. In October, the economy only added 12,000 new jobs, the smallest gain since December 2020 and below the 100,000 additions expected.

Looking ahead, Boussour expects the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to cut the federal funds rate by 25 basis points, or 0.25%, at the upcoming December 17-18 policy meeting. The federal funds rate is the rate that banks pay each other on loans. She also forecasts that the unemployment rate will reach 4.5% by mid-2025.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

