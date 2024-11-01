Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

The U.S. Economy Was Expected to Add 100,000 Jobs in October—It Actually Added 12,000. Here's Why. It's the smallest increase since December 2020.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its latest employment situation report on Friday.
  • The report showed that the economy added only 12,000 jobs in October, less than the 100,000 additions expected.
  • Strikes and storms were the reasons job additions may have been lower than expected.

The latest employment situation report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), released Friday morning, showed that the economy added only 12,000 jobs in October, or 12% of the 100,000 additions expected. It's the smallest gain in four years, since December 2020.

The average monthly job gain over the past year was 194,000 jobs, placing October's 12,000 in context as lower than the norm.

The report "showed a material weakening in job growth," EY Senior Economist Lydia Boussour told Entrepreneur in an emailed statement.

The less-than-expected job growth could be explained by Hurricane Helene, Hurricane Milton, and the dockworkers' strike that happened for three days in early October.

"Employment declined in manufacturing due to strike activity," the report noted.

It acknowledged later that due to Hurricanes Helene and Milton, "it is likely that payroll employment estimates in some industries were affected by the hurricanes; however, it is not possible to quantify the net effect…because the establishment survey is not designed to isolate effects from extreme weather events."

Even with lower job growth, the unemployment rate was constant at 4.1%, the same rate it was in September.

There were seven million people unemployed in the U.S. in October, an increase from the 6.4 million unemployed at the same time last year.

The Federal Reserve will take this report into account when it meets next week to decide on interest rate policies.

"Overall, the October jobs report likely keeps the Fed on track for a cautious 25bps rate cut at next week's policy meeting," Boussour stated. "Fed officials will likely look through the noisy payroll figures and rely on the totality of labor market data which continues to point to cooler labor market dynamics and ongoing wage growth disinflation."

Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

