Get All Access for $5/mo

U.S. Job Market Soared in September, Exceeding Analysts Expectations The news comes after July and August had weaker-than-expected numbers.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. economy beats expectations by adding 254,000 jobs in September, with unemployment dipping to 4.1%.
  • Despite overall growth, reports indicate uneven job distribution and persistent signs of labor market weakness.

The U.S. job market surpassed forecasts with a staggering addition of 254,000 new jobs in September. Experts were forecasting the number to be around 150,000.

The unemployment rate, meanwhile, fell from 4.2% in August to 4.1% in September.

Related: Barbara Corcoran Says This Is the One Question to Ask Before Selling Your Home

"You really couldn't ask realistically for a better report for the economy — coupled with finding out that the port strike is not going to be an extended matter, and that at least for months, this is not going to be an issue," Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee told Bloomberg Television Friday. "Those are two pieces of very good news."

Experts note that last month's interest rate cut is still taking effect and could boost sales in sectors that use borrowing rates, like cars and homes. More cuts are expected at the Fed's next two meetings in November and December.

Inflation has slowed from its peak of around 9% in 2022, though it still remains slightly higher than the Fed's set 2% goal.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

4 Ways I Grew My Business From Startup to 17 Years of Sustained Success

Whatever the future holds, remembering these four lessons will help sustain and scale your startup to a lasting legacy.

By Nathan Miller
Side Hustle

This 20-Year-Old Student Started a Side Hustle With $400 — and It Earned $150,000 Over the Summer

Jacob Shaidle launched his barbecue cleaning business Shaidle Cleaning in 2021 when he was just 15.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Barbara Corcoran Says This Is the One Question to Ask Before Selling Your Home

Barbara Corcoran sold The Corcoran Group in 2001 for $66 million.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Google Says It Won't Follow Amazon's Lead With a Return-to-Office Mandate — Yet

In a town hall, Google leaders told staff the current hybrid plan will stay in place.

By Erin Davis
Business News

Adam Neumann Is Launching a New Coworking Service That Isn't WeWork: 'I Had Time to Reflect'

WeWork filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. and Canada in 2023.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

'Not a Big Deal': Barbara Corcoran Says the NAR Ruling Hasn't Had Much of an Impact So Far

The ruling removes the commission rate that home sellers are expected to pay.

By Sherin Shibu