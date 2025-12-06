Get a Lifetime of Microsoft Office 2024 for Just $150

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The average small business now manages 13 different software subscriptions, costing thousands of dollars annually in recurring fees, a recent report by Deloitte says. If you want to cut unnecessary expenses without sacrificing productivity, you may want to make the switch to a lifetime license for Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business for Mac or PC with a one-time payment of just $149.97.

Essential productivity tools without the recurring subscription fees

Office 2024 gives you Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook with all the business-focused features you need already built in. Unlike many subscription models, the suite installs directly on your computer, which means you can work on presentations, spreadsheets and documents whether you’re online or not.

Best of all, you just have to pay once and you own it forever. Microsoft 365 subscribers hand over $9.99 every month – that’s almost $120 annually for something you never fully own. With Office 2024, you get the same core apps without recurring charges eating into your budget year after year.

Excell 2024 can handle massive datasets without slowing down. Dynamic arrays let formulas populate results across multiple cells automatically, which helps cut down on manual work when you’re building financial reports, tracking inventory or managing customer data.

PowerPoint now supports recording with voice narration, video and closed captions. This will completely transform how you deliver remote presentations to clients or train team members in different locations without needing additional video editing software.

Word’s Focus Mode eliminates distractions by hiding unnecessary toolbars. Smart Compose uses AI to suggest contextually relevant text, speeding up document creation when you’re working against tight deadlines.

Turbocharge your teamwork with real-time co-authoring in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, which allows multiple team members to work on the same document simultaneously. Plus, built-in chat and commenting features enable direct feedback without switching between applications.

Upgrade your business productivity tools with a lifetime license for Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business for Mac or PC for just $149.97, down 32% from its regular retail price.

Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business for Mac or PC Lifetime License

See Deal



StackSocial prices subject to change.