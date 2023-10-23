Millionaires Are Now the Norm for American Households, According to Latest Federal Reserve Survey The average net worth of homeowners stood at $1.53 million in 2022.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Key Takeaways

  • The median net worth of the average American family surged by 37% between 2019 and 2022.
  • The survey also revealed a decline in the percentage of families filing for bankruptcy, dropping from 2% in 2019 to 1.3% in 2022.
  • Homeownership played a pivotal role in the financial surge of American households.

Despite the economic challenges brought about by the pandemic, the median net worth of the average American family surged by 37% between 2019 and 2022, according to the Federal Reserve's consumer finance survey released last week.

The mean net worth of an average American household, which is easily influenced by billionaires who can rake up the entire average, adjusted for inflation, stood at $1.06 million in 2022, a 23% increase compared to 2019, which was $868,000.

Meanwhile, the median net worth, which represents the midpoint in the ranking, for a typical American household was $192,900.

Households in the top 10% of income earners have a mean net worth of $6.63 million, according to the Fed survey, while households in the bottom 10% had a mean net worth of $5,300 in 2022.

Related: 58% of All Americans Are Stuck in a Common Financial Trap, Survey Reveals — Are You One of Them?

The survey also revealed a decline in the percentage of families filing for bankruptcy, dropping from 2% in 2019 to just 1.3% in 2022.

Homeownership played a pivotal role in the financial surge of American households. In 2022, nearly two out of every three American families were homeowners, reflecting a slight increase from the previous three years. Rising home values significantly contributed to the overall increase in household wealth during this period, and the average net worth of homeowners stood at $1.53 million in 2022.

However, the surge in home prices has also created challenges for those aspiring to be homeowners.

Last year, the median home cost was over 4.6 times the median family income, making homeownership less accessible for many Americans. In another Fed survey released in May, it found that 65% of Americans who rent are doing so because they can't afford a down payment to buy a home.

Related: The Inability to Afford a Down Payment Is Why Renters Keep Renting, According to a New Report from the Federal Reserve
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends Millionaires Federal Reserve Housing Prices

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

10 Ways to Transform Your Leadership Team into a Sales Machine

How to empower your leadership team and elevate them into a sales machine that can take your business to new heights.

By Omri Hurwitz
Business News

Taylor Swift Is Officially a Billionaire — Here's How She Did It and Where Her Net Worth Comes From

Swift and Rihanna are the first two female musicians in the billionaires club (so far).

By Emily Rella
Marketing

Why Subscription Models Will Be the New Normal for Social Media

It's no secret that social media has become a very important part of our lives. It's not just about connecting with friends and family — it's also home to brands and creators building communities.

By Christopher Tompkins
Business News

Ford Is Putting Off Its $12 Billion Electric Vehicle Investment

Meanwhile, BP is buying EV chargers from Tesla.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Money & Finance

Don't Waste Your Money — Here Are 5 Proven Tips for First-Time Investors to Build Wealth

Yes, you want your money to work for you, but there's no sense in wasting it away, either.

By Lucas Miller
Business News

AI or Not? Debate Erupts Over Authenticity of Gannett's 'Reviewed' Articles, Employees Demand Answers

Writers at Reviewed became suspicious of articles that lacked specific author information on platforms like LinkedIn.

By Madeline Garfinkle