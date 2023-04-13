58% of All Americans Are Stuck in a Common Financial Trap, Survey Reveals — Are You One of Them?

And it's not just lower-income households facing the problem.

By Amanda Breen

Jamie Grill | Getty Images

Millions of Americans are feeling the pressure of inflation.

Today, more than half, or 58%, are living paycheck to paycheck, per the CNBC Your Money Financial Confidence Survey, CNBC reported.

Additionally, about 70% of the people surveyed who reported living paycheck-to-paycheck admitted to feeling stressed about their finances and cited inflation, economic uncertainty, and rising interest rates as primary factors, the survey revealed.

It's not just lower-income households that are under strain, either: According to CNBC's survey, one-third of people with household incomes in the six figures describe themselves as living paycheck to paycheck.

Last summer, The New York Times reported that one-third of people earning $250,000 or more a year are living paycheck to paycheck, citing a study by the lending marketplace LendingClub.

Most Americans lack emergency funds, which can help cushion unexpected financial blows, too, and of those who have set money aside, 40% say they have less than $10,000 in reserve, per the survey.

"Consumers across the income spectrum carry massive credit card balances and with interest rates for debt growing, outstanding debt balances could equal all paycheck-to-paycheck consumers' savings balances in the next five years," Anuj Nayar, financial health officer at LendingClub, said in a February report.
