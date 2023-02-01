Survey: A Majority of Americans Are Living Paycheck to Paycheck

Sixty-four percent of U.S. consumers live paycheck to paycheck — even those who earn more than $100,000 a year.

learn more about Jonathan Small

By Jonathan Small • Feb 2, 2023 Originally published Feb 2, 2023

Inflation continues to impact American wallets.

Some 64% of U.S. consumers (166 million) say they're living paycheck to paycheck, according to a new survey by LendingClub in partnership with PYMNTS. That number is up 3% from last year.

And it's not just middle-income Americans struggling to pay their bills.

Surprisingly, 51% of consumers earning more than $100,000 said they also lived paycheck to paycheck.

"While the number of Americans living paycheck to paycheck is close to the height we saw in the middle of the pandemic, the causes appear to be very different, as the economy is not sheltering in place like it was back in 2020," said Anuj Nayar, financial health officer at LendingClub.

Nayar pointed to inflation and the Fed's efforts to curb it as a reason for consumers' paycheck-to-paycheck status, as debt continues to be on the rise.

Americans remain optimistic

Despite the dire news, many paycheck-to-paycheck consumers remain optimistic that things will turn around for them. According to the survey, four out of 10 expect their money situation to improve next year — up 7 percentage points from 33% in July 2022.

Why the positive vibes? Paycheck-to-paycheck consumers believe that promotions and side hustles will help them earn more cash in the coming year.

But Nayar expressed concern that this kind of magical thinking could slow economic recovery.

"If the consumer perception that their incomes will improve this year is proven true, it will hamper the effects of the Fed to curb inflationary pressures," said Nayar. "We can expect more and more Americans of all incomes identifying themselves as living paycheck to paycheck until we see the economy recover. Now more than ever, it is crucial for consumers to examine spending and build a cushion of savings to prepare for the unexpected."

Most Americans agree, shying away from buying big-ticket items in 2023. Many in the survey said they wouldn't purchase expensive OLED TVs and Smart refrigerators this year. They also expect to take fewer vacations. Only 35% of consumers said they would travel for pleasure in 2023.
Jonathan Small

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur

Jonathan Small is editor-in-chief of Green Entrepreneur, a vertical from Entrepreneur Media focused on the intersection of sustainability and business. He is also an award-winning journalist, producer, and podcast host of the upcoming True Crime series, Dirty Money, and Write About Now podcasts. Jonathan is the founder of Strike Fire Productions, a premium podcast production company. He had held editing positions at Glamour, Stuff, Fitness, and Twist Magazines. His stories have appeared in The New York Times, TV Guide, Cosmo, Details, and Good Housekeeping. Previously, Jonathan served as VP of Content for the GSN (the Game Show Network), where he produced original digital video series.

Related Topics

Economic Conditions News and Trends Business News Paycheck inflation

Editor's Pick

This Co-Founder Was Kicked Out of Retailers for Pitching a 'Taboo' Beauty Product. Now, Her Multi-Million-Dollar Company Sells It for More Than $20 an Ounce.
Have You Ever Obsessed Over 'What If'? According to Scientists, You Don't Actually Know What Would Have Fixed Everything.
After He Was Fired From the UFC, This Former Fighter Turned His Passion Into a Thriving Business
Most People Don't Know These 2 Things Are Resume Red Flags. A Career Expert Reveals How to Work Around Them.
How One Woman Turned Pandemic-Induced Boredom and a Makeshift Garage Art Studio Into a Thriving Franchise
Use These 4 Self-Care Rituals for More Resilience and Less Depletion

Most Popular

See all

By Mark Banfield

Business News

Massive Fire At Top Egg Farm Leaves Estimated 100,000 Hens Dead. What Does This Mean For Egg Prices?

Hillandale Farms in Bozrah, Connecticut went up in flames on Saturday in an incident that is still under investigation.

By Emily Rella

Business Solutions

5 Procurement Trends To Keep on Your Radar for 2023

Procurement professionals must adapt to inflation and a shortage of skilled labor in the face of an economic recession. Investing in a workforce paired with retraining and development strategies will put your company on top amid economic uncertainty.

By Stephen Day

Business News

Out With the Kibble and In With the Steak. The World's Richest Dog Has a Net Worth of $400 Million – And a New Netflix Docuseries Too

'Gunther's Millions' is set to unpack the pooch's mysterious fortune and what those around him have done with his inheritance.

By Sam Silverman

Business News

'This Just Can't Be for Real': Fyre Festival Fraudster Billy McFarland is Now Hiring For His New Tech Company -- And He's Already Selling Merch

McFarland was released from house arrest last September and is currently being ordered to pay $26 million in restitution to fraud victims.

By Emily Rella

Living

Here's Why You Stop Expecting Support from Others and Become Your Own Cheerleader

Learning to be our own cheerleaders is good for our mental health. Here's why.

By Athalia Monae