8 of the Best Travel Spots to Work Remotely
Here are just a few of the many (and varied) travel destinations that have the internet access it takes to work from anywhere.
Skillcrush | 8 min read
Tackle Your Taxes Like a Pro
Self-employed workers need to plan ahead and stay organized throughout the year.
Matthew Baker | 5 min read
New Study: Health Care Is Freelancers' Biggest Concern
Freelancers want laws that promote more flexible working conditions, a more equitable tax system and higher wages.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
What's Your Freelancer Happiness Score? Why Employer Branding Needs to Rethink the Future of Work
Given the seismic shift in the world of work, you'd think employers would place more value on their freelance workforce. You'd be wrong.
Peter Johnston | 6 min read
This New Platform Aims to Help Freelancers Boost Their Marketing Skills
Fiverr is rolling out a program called Learn.
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read
Check Yourself Before You Buy Exciting Tech You Don't Really Need
Not every technology is right for your business.
Daniel Neiditch | 5 min read
3 Top Tips to Help You, as a Freelancer, Establish Long-Term Relationships With Clients
The gig economy is growing. How can a freelancer secure more work, and at higher pay?
Vlad Dobrynin | 8 min read
6 Tips for Getting the Most Value From Your Freelancer
Get the most out of your freelancer by understanding exactly what you need him or her to do and the skills required to produce the expected result.
Brian Hughes | 5 min read
Meet Apple's New Emoji. 3 Things to Know Today.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
5 Signs Your Freelance Business Is Ready to Go Full-Time
If you really feel that freelancing is the right choice for you initially, take the leap and just do it.
Keren Lerner | 5 min read
