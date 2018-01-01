Games

Fortnite's Millions, Icelandic Prison Escape and an IKEA-Assembling Robot: 3 Things to Know Today
Fortnite's Millions, Icelandic Prison Escape and an IKEA-Assembling Robot: 3 Things to Know Today

Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
An AI Bot Just Beat Another Pro Game Player. Here's Why That's A Big Deal.
Artificial Intelligence

An AI Bot Just Beat Another Pro Game Player. Here's Why That's A Big Deal.

OpenAI's win was immediately hailed by Elon Musk as an achievement bigger than Google DeepMind's win in the ancient game of Go.
Artur Kiulian | 4 min read
Lessons From This Year's E3 Best Marketing Examples
Games

Lessons From This Year's E3 Best Marketing Examples

Companies debuting games at the Electronic Entertainment Expo illustrated effective use of hype, timing and brand sincerity.
Jayson DeMers | 6 min read
Check Out This Augmented Reality Version of 'Super Mario Bros.' Iconic First Level
Augmented Reality

Check Out This Augmented Reality Version of 'Super Mario Bros.' Iconic First Level

The developer jumps on Goombas and over gaps in this cool demo.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
Google Is Using Games to Teach Kids About Online Safety
Google

Google Is Using Games to Teach Kids About Online Safety

'Interland' is designed to help young people make 'smart decisions online.'
Matt Brian | 2 min read
5 Ways to Promote Healthy Competition
Competition

5 Ways to Promote Healthy Competition

Competition can be a catalyst for innovation for innovation and improvement. So, don't squelch it at your company.
Doug and Polly White | 6 min read
After Three Pivots, This Founder Sold His Gaming Company for $800 Million
Growth Strategies

After Three Pivots, This Founder Sold His Gaming Company for $800 Million

At Dallas Startup Week, Kevin Chou of Kabam discusses taking risks, the need for entrepreneurs to pivot and advice for aspiring founders.
Andrea Huspeni | 8 min read
Silicon Valley Gets Mocked With Parody of Cards Against Humanity
Humor

Silicon Valley Gets Mocked With Parody of Cards Against Humanity

Puncturing the Silicon Valley persona one outrageous card at a time.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
You Can Now Play Bill Gates's 1981 Game on Your iPhone
Bill Gates

You Can Now Play Bill Gates's 1981 Game on Your iPhone

How did the donkey cross the road? Give the billionaire's game a whirl and "Beat the DONKEYS!" -- says the app's description.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
CES: Why Running a Business Is a Lot Like a Game of Pinball
Starting a Business

CES: Why Running a Business Is a Lot Like a Game of Pinball

Yet another metaphor for entrepreneurship.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
The multibillion dollar games industry has various user interfaces, such as mobile apps, servers and consoles. It remains a dynamic and profitable sector of the tech industry. Some games that have achieved widespread recognition include Minecraft, Angry Birds and Candy Crush.
