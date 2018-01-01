Games
fortnite
Alfonso Ribeiro Sues Epic for Using the Carlton Dance in 'Fortnite'
It's not unusual to be sued by anyone.
More From This Topic
3 Things To Know
Fortnite's Millions, Icelandic Prison Escape and an IKEA-Assembling Robot: 3 Things to Know Today
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Artificial Intelligence
An AI Bot Just Beat Another Pro Game Player. Here's Why That's A Big Deal.
OpenAI's win was immediately hailed by Elon Musk as an achievement bigger than Google DeepMind's win in the ancient game of Go.
Games
Lessons From This Year's E3 Best Marketing Examples
Companies debuting games at the Electronic Entertainment Expo illustrated effective use of hype, timing and brand sincerity.
Augmented Reality
Check Out This Augmented Reality Version of 'Super Mario Bros.' Iconic First Level
The developer jumps on Goombas and over gaps in this cool demo.
Google Is Using Games to Teach Kids About Online Safety
'Interland' is designed to help young people make 'smart decisions online.'
Competition
5 Ways to Promote Healthy Competition
Competition can be a catalyst for innovation for innovation and improvement. So, don't squelch it at your company.
Growth Strategies
After Three Pivots, This Founder Sold His Gaming Company for $800 Million
At Dallas Startup Week, Kevin Chou of Kabam discusses taking risks, the need for entrepreneurs to pivot and advice for aspiring founders.
Humor
Silicon Valley Gets Mocked With Parody of Cards Against Humanity
Puncturing the Silicon Valley persona one outrageous card at a time.
Bill Gates
You Can Now Play Bill Gates's 1981 Game on Your iPhone
How did the donkey cross the road? Give the billionaire's game a whirl and "Beat the DONKEYS!" -- says the app's description.
Starting a Business
CES: Why Running a Business Is a Lot Like a Game of Pinball
Yet another metaphor for entrepreneurship.
The multibillion dollar games industry has various user interfaces, such as mobile apps, servers and consoles. It remains a dynamic and profitable sector of the tech industry. Some games that have achieved widespread recognition include Minecraft, Angry Birds and Candy Crush.