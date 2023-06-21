'Price Is Right' Contestant Wins Trip to Hawaii — and the ER. 'He's Really Hurting.' Contestant Henry Choi celebrated his victory a little too voraciously.

By Jonathan Small

Things went a little wrong on the game show "The Price Is Right" the other day after contestant Henry Choi won a trip to Hawaii.

Choi successfully guessed the trip's price while playing a game called "Bonkers." But as he jumped up and down, pumping his fists in the air and celebrating his victory, he popped his shoulder out.

A little later in the show, host Drew Carey brought Choi back to the stage with his right arm hanging limply by his side. This time his wife joined him.

"Let me explain what happened," Carey told the audience. "Henry was celebrating and going 'woo,' and he dislocated his shoulder."

Carey explained that Choi couldn't spin the iconic Big Wheel during the Showcase Showdown, so his wife would have to do it for him.

Alice then spun the wheel, getting 95 out of 100. As the audience cheered, Choi celebrated again but raised his healthy arm.

"Don't hurt yourself," Carey told him.

As Choi moved the side of the stage to let the next contestant spin the wheel, Carey said, "Yeah, he's really hurting; he's gonna get taken care of right after the show."

According to an Instagram post on the Price is Right account, Choi went to the ER after taping.

"Henry is feeling better and all healed now!" the post announced.

