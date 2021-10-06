Access This Comprehensive Online Chess Encyclopedia Learn how to play chess from grandmasters.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

GR Stocks/Unsplash

Entrepreneurs are competitive creatures and they like to break a mental sweat. No surprise, then, that so many loved Netflix's The Queen's Gambit. If the popular series inspired you to finally hone your chess game, it's time to invest in the iChess Vault Premium Course Library. It's on sale for just $399 (reg. $2,399).

iChess.net is one of the top-rated chess training resources on the web. They publish thousands of free chess videos and articles with the mission of helping everyone learn and improve their chess game. From absolute beginner content up to advanced chess courses designed for 2300-2500, iChess.net offers training for absolutely everybody. You can even gain access to videos from leading Grandmasters like Anatoly Karpov and Susan Polgar.

With a one-time lifetime purchase, you'll get access to more than 1,500 hours of premium coaching covering every aspect of chess. Whether you want to work on openings, middlegames, endgames, chess psychology, or anything else, this massive collection includes every course ever produced by iChess.net.

In this collection, you'll receive coaching from players like GM Simon Williams (aka GingerGM), GM Susan Polgar, GM Judit Polgar, GM Daniel Naroditsky, GM Sam Shankland, IM Nazi Paikidze, GM Damian Lemos, GM Bryan Smith, IM Valeri Lilov, GM Rashad Babaev, IM Eric Rosen, and many others. You'll learn how to refine your existing opening repertoire, dive into attack mode, play positional chess, and understand the most common tactical patterns throughout the game. And, of course, you'll learn how to think in the chess endgame and coordinate your pieces like a master.

Entrepreneurs are competitive, psychological beasts. Don't you think it's time you became one on the chess board as well? Right now, you can get lifetime access to the iChess Vault Premium Course Library for 83 percent off $2,399 at just $399.

Prices are subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

The No. 1 Place to Retire in the World Might Not Be On Your Radar — Plus, 9 Other Top Retirement Destinations

With cost of living, safety and more to consider, a retirement relocation requires careful thought.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

She Quit Her Job at Trader Joe's After Starting a Side Hustle With $800 — Then She and Her Brother Grew the Business to $20 Million

Jaime Holm and Matt Hannula teamed up to build a business in an industry that "didn't exist" yet.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

How to Get Your Business Recommended by AI Tools Like ChatGPT — and Win More Clients

AI tools like ChatGPT are now recommending businesses — here's how to make sure yours gets picked.

By Jacqueline Ann DeStefano-Tangorra, CPA, CFE, MBA
Starting a Business

How I Built a Profitable AI Startup Solo — And the 6 Mistakes I'd Never Make Again

How I turned a scrappy solo AI idea into real traction — and the hard-won lessons that can save you time, money and momentum.

By Jeremy Gustine
Business News

'You Will Have a Difficult Time Aligning Your Priorities With the Company': AT&T CEO Tells Employees to Comply With 5-Day Office Rule or Leave

In a memo to employees, AT&T CEO John Stankey made it clear that the company's future will not include remote-first flexibility — and those resisting the change may need to move on.

By Carl Stoffers