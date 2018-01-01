getting more sleep

Arianna Huffington Is Serious About a Good Night's Sleep
Sleep

Arianna Huffington Is Serious About a Good Night's Sleep

An accident inspired her to reevaluate her own notions about the importance of sleep.
Deep Patel | 5 min read
Employees Don't Get Enough Sleep, and It's Your Fault
Sleep Deprivation

Employees Don't Get Enough Sleep, and It's Your Fault

One problem may be that 42 percent of U.S. employees surveyed said they didn't take a single vacation day in 2014.
Heather R. Huhman | 4 min read
Less Sleep May Mean More Risk of Colds and Infections
Sleep

Less Sleep May Mean More Risk of Colds and Infections

A study shows that not getting enough sleep impacts the immune, endocrine and cardiovascular systems.
Reuters | 4 min read
10 Ways to Sleep Smarter
Sleep

10 Ways to Sleep Smarter

'I'll sleep when I'm dead' is a terrible life motto.
Lewis Howes | 3 min read
Guys, Women Really Do Need More Sleep Than You
Sleep

Guys, Women Really Do Need More Sleep Than You

Wake up and smell the research. The female brain works harder, therefore it needs more zzzs.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
5 Almost Effortless Ways to Become a Morning Person
Sleep Habits

5 Almost Effortless Ways to Become a Morning Person

Super simple methods to make your mornings easier . . . and more productive.
Chris Winfield | 6 min read
The Do's and Don'ts for Restful Sleep
Sleep Habits

The Do's and Don'ts for Restful Sleep

From eating 'slumber foods' to playing the didgeridoo, a look at the tried and tested ways to get a good night's sleep.
David Robson | 5 min read
Secrets to a Good Night's Sleep: The Do's, Don'ts and What We Still Don't Know
Sleep

Secrets to a Good Night's Sleep: The Do's, Don'ts and What We Still Don't Know

A sleep researcher took to Reddit to answer some questions and dispel some common misconceptions.
Laura Entis | 5 min read
This Is Your Brain on Not Enough Sleep (Infographic)
Sleep

This Is Your Brain on Not Enough Sleep (Infographic)

Wake up and smell the brain damage, sleepyhead. This is the alarming havoc you wreak on your gray matter when you don't catch enough Zs.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Want Better Sleep? It Might Be Time to Redecorate. (Infographic)
Sleep

Want Better Sleep? It Might Be Time to Redecorate. (Infographic)

These tips are designed to help you get good night's rest.
Carly Okyle | 1 min read
