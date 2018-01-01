getting more sleep
Sleep Habits
Want to be More Successful? Go to Bed.
And don't think you can 'make up' those missed hours of shut-eye on the weekend.
More From This Topic
Sleep
Arianna Huffington Is Serious About a Good Night's Sleep
An accident inspired her to reevaluate her own notions about the importance of sleep.
Sleep Deprivation
Employees Don't Get Enough Sleep, and It's Your Fault
One problem may be that 42 percent of U.S. employees surveyed said they didn't take a single vacation day in 2014.
Sleep
Less Sleep May Mean More Risk of Colds and Infections
A study shows that not getting enough sleep impacts the immune, endocrine and cardiovascular systems.
Sleep
10 Ways to Sleep Smarter
'I'll sleep when I'm dead' is a terrible life motto.
Sleep
Guys, Women Really Do Need More Sleep Than You
Wake up and smell the research. The female brain works harder, therefore it needs more zzzs.
Sleep Habits
5 Almost Effortless Ways to Become a Morning Person
Super simple methods to make your mornings easier . . . and more productive.
Sleep Habits
The Do's and Don'ts for Restful Sleep
From eating 'slumber foods' to playing the didgeridoo, a look at the tried and tested ways to get a good night's sleep.
Sleep
Secrets to a Good Night's Sleep: The Do's, Don'ts and What We Still Don't Know
A sleep researcher took to Reddit to answer some questions and dispel some common misconceptions.
Sleep
This Is Your Brain on Not Enough Sleep (Infographic)
Wake up and smell the brain damage, sleepyhead. This is the alarming havoc you wreak on your gray matter when you don't catch enough Zs.
Sleep
Want Better Sleep? It Might Be Time to Redecorate. (Infographic)
These tips are designed to help you get good night's rest.