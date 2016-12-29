From innovation and making funding easier to getting fitter and climbing the Himalayas, entrepreneurs have set their hearts on a varied range of resolutions for the coming year.

Indian entrepreneurs have big plans for 2017. With a New Year come New Year resolutions. From innovation and making funding easier to getting fitter and climbing the Himalayas, entrepreneurs have set their hearts on a varied range of resolutions for the coming year.

Here are the top 8 personal goal Indian entrepreneurs resolve to meet in 2017.

Hone The Inner Child

Rishi Kapal, the CEO of Edugild resolves to do less, focus more. He intends to hone the inner child.

"The year 2017 brings me back to what I was learning in early days and I resolve to learn something in 2017 that I could never learn as a child."

Have More Sound Sleep

Shrutam Desai, the co-founder of Onlymobiles.com says his resolution for year 2017 is to have more sound sleep.

"During the year, I have realised that a good sleep actually provide great boost to your energy level. I am not against of those who work till early wee hours but i would like to stop that this year. This will also help me to schedule my day in a more apt way," says Desai.

Get Fitter

Tarun Gualti, the co-founder of DJUBO says a leader's personal fitness rubs off on his team, so he would like to get fitter.

He also plans to go on a long trek to the Himalayas in 2017.

Become a Better Person

Dimple Mirchandani, the founder of Secret Dresser says in the coming year she intends to be more focused , do what she couldn't do yesterday, believe in herself and keep learning & keep growing to be the person she is meant to be.

Support Parents

Nitin Pandey, the co-founder of Parentune.com says he wants to resolve to support parents with Parentune.

"Considering that there are around 500 million parents just in India, I shall dedicate 2017 to making parentune a must have support for each parent independent of their language, location and disposition. I would continue to work together with the parentune team to build PIPLI for each of my team member's success."

Help the Student Community & Job Seekers Achieve Career Dreams

The CEO of MeetCareer.com Vishesh Goyal says his resolution for the year 2017 is to take the company to great heights and help the student community and job seekers achieve their career dreams.

Spend More Time With Family & Improve Golfing

Sandeep Aggarwal, the founder of Droom says he want to spend more time with his two sons in the years to come.

"I want to work on improving my skills as a golfer. I have been enjoying the sport and have devoted considerable time to it for the past few months, and wish to continue doing the same with greater frequency.

Give Back & Focus on Culture

Kanika Tekriwal of jetsetgo.in intends to be able to give back to society and help people the way I have been helped.

She plans to ensurelesser plane miles and more treadmill miles. Eating healthy and doing more exercise are top on my list.

"2017 is going to see more changes than ever and hopefully a culture of collaboration, trust and empathy."