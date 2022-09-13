These Carbon-Neutral Sheets Can Help You Sleep Better
The key to starting a better sleep routine is here.
There's no magic formula to becoming a successful entrepreneur. There are many tips and tricks that entrepreneurs can adopt to find success in their businesses and lives. But any secret recipe is bound to have one special something: A consistently good night's sleep.
How do you ensure you sleep well and wake up feeling rested each day? Start with your sheets. A comfortable set of sheets can help whisk you away to paradise and the Cariloha Classic Bamboo Bed Sheet Set is here to save the day.
These gorgeous luxury sheets are made from bamboo viscose, featuring a comfortable twill weave finish that makes them twice as soft as cotton. At 230TC, they surpass the softness and durability of 1,000TC Egyptian cotton. The breathable fabric is three degrees cooler than other sheets while the bamboo viscose repels odors and allergens to help you breathe, too. They're even naturally thermal regulating, so they're suitable for all seasons.
The sheets are designed to fit easily around your mattress and won't fly up as you sleep thanks to the extra deep pockets that securely wrap around your mattress.
Perhaps most importantly, these sheets are a carbon-neutral product, made with sustainable, renewable resources so you can sleep soundly knowing your sheets did no harm to the planet, the company says. In production, they avoided 35.8km of driving emissions, saved 1,992 days of drinking water, and saved 7,080 hours of bulb energy.
Find out why the Cariloha Classic Bamboo Bed Sheet Set has been featured on Ellen, Oprah, The View, Good Morning America, CNN, and The Wall Street Journal. (And get free shipping on your order!) Get a set today in a variety of sizes, and sleep better for a long time to come.
Prices are subject to change.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
The Day After 9/11, This Family-Owned Jam Company Lost All of Its Airline Business. But One Son's Strategic Rebrand Has Brought Lasting Success.
-
The Art of Active Listening Requires Leaving Your Ego Behind
-
Using This Color in Your Facebook Ads Could Increase Your Click-Through Rate
-
Almost 3 Decades Ago, I Wrote Myself a Check for $1 Million, When I Had Nothing. Here's Why.
-
This Entrepreneur's Wellness Tech Platform Was Inspired By His Grandma's Garden
-
Here Are the 7 Traits You Need to Get Rich in the Restaurant Industry
-
Yankee Candle Founder's $23 Million Estate Comes With an Indoor Water Park and Two 'Car Barns'