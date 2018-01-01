Getting Publicity
How to Tell Stories the Media Won't Ignore
Good press is born of drama and conflict, struggle and victory. When you conceive your publicity pitch, make it epic.
More From This Topic
Media Coverage
8 Etiquette Tips to Stay on the Good Side of the Media
Effective PR relies on mastering the rules for interacting with the publicity gatekeepers. Learn them to help get the word out about your company.
Marketing
How to Get Noticed in Today's Crowded Business Environment
Just because the business world is changing doesn't mean you should look to some tried-and-true tactics to stand out.
Public Relations
Reporters Don't Take Orders and Other PR Truths
Getting media attention is a challenge. Dictating the result if you succeed is impossible.
Getting Publicity
5 Ways to Generate Publicity for Your Company
You need a story to tell and be available to tell it whenever a journalist is willing to listen.
Ask the Expert
The 'When' and 'How' of Using PR Correctly
Publicity is a great way to market your business and build brand awareness for those with not a lot of cash on hand.
Press Coverage
5 Tips on How to Pitch Your Startup to Get the Press You Need
Journalists from the prominent tech pubs Mashable, ReWrite, TheNextWeb and Next Vibes offer valuable advice.
Public Relations
6 Ways to Bootstrap the PR Your Startup Needs But Can't Afford
No matter how great your idea, it's going nowhere until people have heard about.
Public Relations
4 Alternative Metrics to Evaluate Your PR Campaign's Success
We've moved oh so far since the days of limited information about PR placements.
Public Relations
5 Tools to Fuel Your Company's PR Machine
Mobile and web innovations can make managing public relations in the digital age faster and easier.
Publicity
5 Ways Besides Social Media to Get Publicity for Your Family Business
There is no underestimating the business importance of your web presence but TV, radio and newspapers remain relevant and accessible.