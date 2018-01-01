Gifs

The Ultimate Guide to GIFs: How to Create Them and When to Use Them
The Ultimate Guide to GIFs: How to Create Them and When to Use Them

Here are the best tools, tips, and tricks to step up your GIF game.
Ash Read | 15 min read
This Is What Being Asleep at the Wheel of a Tesla Model S Looks Like … We Think
The snoozy GIF says it all -- or does it?
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
New App Turns Your Mobile Keyboard Into a GIF Library
Giphy Keys releases today on iOS.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
How Giphy Became the Internet's Go-To Gif Brand
Giphy is taking on the biggest, weirdest branding challenge online today: How to become the go-to company for a new kind of internet culture.
Jason Feifer | 15+ min read
Brain Break: Watch This Kid's Virtual Reality Wipeout
The rise of VR has had its share of flops. Some are funnier than others.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 1 min read
5 Websites That Offer GIFs to Enhance Your Social Media Marketing
Want to delight your visitors with a GIF from last night's 'Jimmy Fallon' or those little Disney characters going wild? Here's how.
Jonathan Long | 3 min read
There's Now a Better Way to Post GIFs on Twitter
Just in case you thought tweets were too static.
Kia Kokalitcheva | 2 min read
Leave the TPS Reports in 1998. Use These 4 Strategies to Update Your Business Communication.
Embracing mobile and using effective memes, videos and GIFs are just a few ways to capture and keep your customers' attention.
Peter Gasca | 6 min read
5 Ways GIFs Can Increase Your PR and Marketing Efforts
When used wisely, GIFs are a great way to connect with your audience, increase views and make your brand more relatable to consumers.
Beki Winchel | 4 min read
You Can Now Draw On Your Facebook Photos. Here's How.
A little Doodle will do ya good.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
