This Is What Being Asleep at the Wheel of a Tesla Model S Looks Like … We Think The snoozy GIF says it all -- or does it?

By Kim Lachance Shandrow

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Olivier Le Queinec | Shutterstock

What happens when you fall asleep in a Tesla Model S with autopilot on? You look like a dangerous drool-bucket in front of the world in an embarrassing viral GIF. You apparently also don't crash, thank goodness.

Caught sleeping in traffic with autopilot from teslamotors

That's what happened to this sleepy soul, recently caught on camera snoozing at the wheel -- make that hands off of the wheel. The driver, thankfully seatbelted in, appeared to be so knocked out, he was slumped down in the blue Tesla's driver seat with his bearded head flopped back, the sun shining bright on his face like a wake-up call. It's plain to see that there are no hands on the wheel, but what about his knees?

A clever someone going by the username isevenx, who claims to be a "Tesla investor and future Model 3 owner," posted the video evidence in a Tesla Motors subreddit in wonderfully shareable GIF form. The GIF reportedly first appeared on Imgur last Monday.

Related: Watch This Google Self-Driving Car Very Slowly Crash Into a Bus

The sleepyhead's nagging "hold steering wheel alarm" was likely on and beeping away -- and likely being ignored. If the snoozer's hands were off of the steering wheel for long enough, the luxury ride would have slowed itself down, clicked the flashing hazard lights on and, finally, come to a complete stop. Yup, right there in the middle of the road. (Check out this video of a Tesla doing just that by the dark of night.)

We have to admit, we're skeptical of this catchy clip. With criticism of self-driving cars swirling, our hunch is that it's a staged video made in the hopes of driving the argument that autonomous vehicles are safe to get behind the wheel of, even when you're asleep.

You can't pay for this kind of publicity. Maybe someone did.

Real or hoax?

What do you think? Is the slumbering driver the real-deal or a faker? Let us know via the (anonymous) Twitter poll below.
Kim Lachance Shandrow

Former West Coast Editor

Kim Lachance Shandrow is the former West Coast editor at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was a commerce columnist at Los Angeles CityBeat, a news producer at MSNBC and KNBC in Los Angeles and a frequent contributor to the Los Angeles Times. She has also written for Government Technology magazine, LA Yoga magazine, the Lowell Sun newspaper, HealthCentral.com, PsychCentral.com and the former U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. C. Everett Coop. Follow her on Twitter at @Lashandrow. You can also follow her on Facebook here

