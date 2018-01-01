Gift-giving
Holiday Shopping
What Your Stressed-Out Officemates May Value Most This Holiday Season
Everyone needs a magnetic decision maker.
More From This Topic
Gifts
Want People to Remember Your Gift This Holiday Season? Follow These 10 Tips.
Business gifting can be highly effective, but if done incorrectly, it can hurt your brand.
Growth
How the Founder of Zola Grew Her Bottom Line by Giving Away Free Products
To grow its business, the CEO of the wedding-registry website added new services -- and gave them away for free.
Business Gifts
Should You Regret the Gift You Didn't Give That Client?
To leave a lasting impression, give a gift at an unexpected time of year. Valentine's Day, anyone?
Etiquette
7 Ways to Regift Sincerely and Without Getting Caught
A recycled gift, selected with great care and given with a generous heart, will be received with a smile -- so long as only you know it's recycled.
Gifts
44 Top Gifts for Entrepreneurs
You can't give the entrepreneur in your life the gift of time this holiday. But you can give one of these cool, techie gadgets.
Gift-giving
7 Ways to Navigate the Office Gift-Giving Minefield
Exchanging gifts with co-workers is a pleasant custom that many people find very stressful.
Gifts
4 Unique Business Holiday Gift Ideas That Outdo Fruitcake
Forget generic gifts for your professional colleagues and consider one of these gestures, which will be better received.
Holidays
Bonuses, Parties and Gifts: How Small Business Owners Can Navigate the Holiday Season
These five steps will help you and your employees navigate the busy and often stressful times of the holiday season.
Entrepreneur Network
No Idea What to Get Dad for Father's Day? Try These Gifts From Twillory, Dollar Shave Club and More.
Entrepreneur Network partner Jessica Abo talks with smart shopping expert Trae Bodge about how to buy for the guy you love.
Entrepreneur Network
It's OK to Stray From the Registry This Wedding Season and Go Rogue With the Gift-Giving
Entrepreneur Network partner Jessica Abo talks with smart shopping expert Trae Bodge about how you can avoid the tired old cliché gifts for your newlywed friends.