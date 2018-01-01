Google Chrome
Ready for Anything
Free Chrome Extensions for Entrepreneurs With Crazy Long To-Do Lists and Too Many Open Tabs
Trick out your browser to simplify your life.
Google Chrome
The 100 Best Free Google Chrome Extensions
These are some of the greatest extensions you can and should add to your Google browser.
Google Chrome Will Begin Blocking Flash in Favor of HTML5
The changes will begin with Chrome 53 this September.
Is Google Spying on Students? The Electronic Frontier Foundation Believes So.
The computer company is reportedly collecting data through its automatically enabled 'Sync' feature in Chrome.
bugs
Researcher Discovers One Little Link That Can Take Down Your Chrome Browser
A bug makes this 16-character string dangerous in Google Chrome, even without clicking on it.
Google Chrome
Google Chrome Finally Ends Autoplay on Background Tabs
Customers have been waiting for this.
Technology
This New Google Chrome Extension Lets Colleagues Share Web Pages Using Beeping Sounds
As opposed to email or messaging, 'Tone aims to make sharing digital things with nearby people as easy as talking to them,' the search giant said.
Hackathons
Google to Hand Out 'Infinity Million' Dollars to Hackers Who Break Into Google Chrome
The search giant retires its annual hackathon, replaces it with an around-the-clock program that allows hackers to submit (and get paid for) finding bugs anytime, from anywhere.
Google to Introduce Child-Friendly Versions of Products
From its search engine to YouTube and Chrome, expect versions for children aged 12 and under, a report says.
Technology
Google to Pay Out $2.7 Million to Hackers Who Break Into Chrome OS
The tech giant aims to beef up security by getting hackers to pinpoint weaknesses.
Technology
Finally: Google Chrome Users Can Pinpoint Which Tab Is Making That Annoying Sound
Google Chrome users can now quickly identify which of their open browser tabs is playing video or music.