The 100 Best Free Google Chrome Extensions
Google Chrome

The 100 Best Free Google Chrome Extensions

These are some of the greatest extensions you can and should add to your Google browser.
Eric Griffith | 15+ min read
Google Chrome Will Begin Blocking Flash in Favor of HTML5
Google

Google Chrome Will Begin Blocking Flash in Favor of HTML5

The changes will begin with Chrome 53 this September.
Brittany Vincent | 2 min read
Is Google Spying on Students? The Electronic Frontier Foundation Believes So.
Google

Is Google Spying on Students? The Electronic Frontier Foundation Believes So.

The computer company is reportedly collecting data through its automatically enabled 'Sync' feature in Chrome.
Nathan McAlone | 2 min read
Researcher Discovers One Little Link That Can Take Down Your Chrome Browser
bugs

Researcher Discovers One Little Link That Can Take Down Your Chrome Browser

A bug makes this 16-character string dangerous in Google Chrome, even without clicking on it.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
Google Chrome Finally Ends Autoplay on Background Tabs
Google Chrome

Google Chrome Finally Ends Autoplay on Background Tabs

Customers have been waiting for this.
Claire Groden | 2 min read
This New Google Chrome Extension Lets Colleagues Share Web Pages Using Beeping Sounds
Technology

This New Google Chrome Extension Lets Colleagues Share Web Pages Using Beeping Sounds

As opposed to email or messaging, 'Tone aims to make sharing digital things with nearby people as easy as talking to them,' the search giant said.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Google to Hand Out 'Infinity Million' Dollars to Hackers Who Break Into Google Chrome
Hackathons

Google to Hand Out 'Infinity Million' Dollars to Hackers Who Break Into Google Chrome

The search giant retires its annual hackathon, replaces it with an around-the-clock program that allows hackers to submit (and get paid for) finding bugs anytime, from anywhere.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Google to Introduce Child-Friendly Versions of Products
Google

Google to Introduce Child-Friendly Versions of Products

From its search engine to YouTube and Chrome, expect versions for children aged 12 and under, a report says.
Reuters | 1 min read
Google to Pay Out $2.7 Million to Hackers Who Break Into Chrome OS
Technology

Google to Pay Out $2.7 Million to Hackers Who Break Into Chrome OS

The tech giant aims to beef up security by getting hackers to pinpoint weaknesses.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Finally: Google Chrome Users Can Pinpoint Which Tab Is Making That Annoying Sound
Technology

Finally: Google Chrome Users Can Pinpoint Which Tab Is Making That Annoying Sound

Google Chrome users can now quickly identify which of their open browser tabs is playing video or music.
Lyneka Little | 2 min read
