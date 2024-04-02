You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Is Browsing Chrome in Incognito Mode Really Private? Google Agrees to Delete User Private Browsing History as Part of a Lawsuit Settlement Google settled the lawsuit without paying a dime to the plaintiffs.

By Sherin Shibu

Key Takeaways

  • Google is settling its incognito lawsuit for $0.
  • Instead of monetary compensation, the settlement includes Google deleting data records and making changes to disclosure agreements.
entrepreneur daily

Google is deleting "billions of data records" collected as users browsed the web in Incognito mode as part of a lawsuit settlement, according to new details made public on Monday in San Francisco federal court.

Google will not only delete or de-identify private browsing data records collected in December 2023 and earlier as part of the settlement, but also allow Incognito mode users to block third-party cookies for the next five years.

The plaintiffs asked for $5 billion in damages, but Google is not paying them anything at all in the settlement. The court filings stated that users can sue for damages individually, in U.S. state courts.

Google has begun changing parts of its user disclosure agreements to specify how it collects data and what activity websites can see when users browse in an Incognito tab, according to court documents.

David Boies, the plaintiffs' lead lawyer in the case, said in a statement that the settlement was "a historic step in requiring honesty and accountability from dominant technology companies."

Related: If You Used Google Anytime Between 2006 and 2013, the Company May Owe You Money—Here's How to Collect

The class action lawsuit, which was filed in 2020 as Brown v. Google LLC, accused Google of tracking the browsing history and web activity of users who browsed Incognito.

Even though Google allowed users to turn off data collection by opening an Incognito tab, other Google tools could collect browsing data anyway, the lawsuit alleged.

"Google tracks and collects consumer browsing history and other web activity data no matter what safeguards consumers undertake to protect their data privacy," the 2020 complaint stated.

Related: Google Wants Employees Back in the Office, Considering 'Attendance' in Performance Reviews

Google defended itself against the claims: Jose Castaneda, a Google spokesperson, stated on Monday that the lawsuit was "meritless."

"We never associate data with users when they use incognito mode," Castaneda told Bloomberg. "We are happy to delete old technical data that was never associated with an individual and was never used for any form of personalization."

Google is also defending itself in antitrust lawsuits from the U.S. Justice Department.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

She Used Her Kids' College Fund to Build a Side Hustle, But the Product Was 'Unsellable' — Here's How She Got Back on Track for $100 Million in Sales

Kim Vaccarella was a mother working in commercial real estate full-time when she gave entrepreneurship a shot.

By Amanda Breen
Diversity

Here's What You Need to Create a Dynamic, Innovative and Resilient Work Environment

Harness the synergy of DEI and a change-proof mindset to unlock unparalleled innovation, resilience and success.

By Adam Markel
Starting a Business

'It Turned Everything Around': How This CEO Conquered His ADHD Using Brain Boosters

Dan Freed, founder and CEO of Thesis, found mental clarity with nootropics. Now, he is sharing his formulas with the world.

By Jon Bier
Business News

Costco Announces Ozempic, Wegovy Prescriptions and New Weight Loss Program Through Partnership With Sesame

Costco is expanding its no-insurance virtual medical marketplace.

By Sherin Shibu
Marketing

How to Harness AI for a Competitive Edge in Marketing

Small businesses can leverage AI to create immersive experiences and foster a culture of innovation, promising a future of unparalleled customer connections.

By Rodolfo Delgado
Starting a Business

The Most Successful Entrepreneurs Know How to Say 'No.' Here's the One Exercise You Need to Learn This Skill.

There's a robust correlation between success and having the ability to say "no" to opportunities that don't serve you. Here's how can learn how to master the art of saying "no," too.

By Barry Raber