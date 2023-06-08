Google Wants Employees Back in the Office, Considering 'Attendance' in Performance Reviews In an email, a Google executive reportedly told employees that many new features and products unveiled during Google's developer conference last month were "conceived, developed, and built by teams working side by side."

By Madeline Garfinkle

SOPA Images | Getty Images
Google told employees that attendance records will be considered in performance reviews.

Over the past three years, remote and hybrid work has swept the workforce, and some employees prefer doing their jobs from the comfort of their own homes — much to the chagrin of many companies that want their workers in the office.

Now, Google is set to crack down on employees who haven't been coming into the office.

On Wednesday, Google's Chief People Officer, Fiona Cicconi, told employees in a company-wide email that new initiatives will be taken regarding the hybrid work policy will be enforced, The Wall Street Journal reported, including issuing reminders to workers with frequent absences, tracking office badge swipes, and factoring attendance in performance reviews.

Cicconi wrote in the email that Googlers who spend at least three days a week in the office "feel more connected to other Googlers" and it is "magnified when teammates work from the same location," Cicconi wrote in the email, viewed by WSJ.

"Of course, not everyone believes in 'magical hallway conversations,' but there's no question that working together in the same room makes a positive difference," the email said.

Related: CEOs Are Blaming The Need For Mentorship to Justify The Forced Return of All Employees. Reality Calls For a Very Different Approach.

Cicconi added that many of the new features and products unveiled during Google's developer conference last month were "conceived, developed, and built by teams working side by side."

"Our hybrid approach is designed to incorporate the best of being together in person with the benefits of working from home for part of the week," a spokesperson for Google told Entrepreneur. "Now that we're more than a year into this way of working, we're formally integrating this approach into all of our workplace policies."

A recent survey from CNBC and Survey Monkey found that 56% of respondents believe those who work in-person are more likely to "advance further" than remote and hybrid workers — up from 47% in October 2021.

Remote and hybrid work has been under fire from CEOs and business owners, from Elon Musk to questioning the "morality" of at-home work to Martha Stewart saying remote work will send "America down the drain."

Despite 78% of remote and hybrid workers saying the model has improved their overall well-being according to a 2022 Cisco survey, others believe that working remotely hinders one's capabilities.

Related: Why Elon Musk and Other Tech Leaders Are Right to Ban Remote Work

Wavy Line
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Editor's Pick

A Father Decided to Change When He Was in Prison on His Son's Birthday. Now His Nonprofit Helps Formerly Incarcerated Applicants Land 6-Figure Jobs.
Lock
A Teen Turned His Roblox Side Hustle Into a Multimillion-Dollar Company — Now He's Working With Karlie Kloss and Elton John
Lock
3 Mundane Tasks You Should Automate to Save Your Brain for the Big Stuff
6 Things to Consider When Getting Out of a Franchise Agreement
Lock
The Next Time Someone Intimidates You, Here's What You Should Do
5 Ways to Manage Your Mental Health and Regulate Your Nervous System for Sustainable Success

Related Topics

Google News and Trends Remote Workers Remote Workforce

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

Daymond John Slams 'Shark Tank' Contestants With Restraining Order: 'It Is Unfortunate That It Has Come to This'

Bubba's Q boneless ribs first appeared on Season 5 of the hit ABC show.

By Emily Rella
Business News

'I've Got the Bug for Business': See All of Mark Wahlberg's Entrepreneurial Endeavors, From Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch to Wahlburgers

Mark Wahlberg owns businesses in several categories, including entertainment production, apparel, fitness, and nutrition.

By Sam Silverman
Business News

'I Am Just Floored': Woman Discovers She Won $1 Million Lottery Prize While Checking Her Email at Work

Initially, she thought the email was a scam, but went to lottery headquarters and walked away with a six-figure check after taxes.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

South Park Creators Spent 'Infinity Dollars' Renovating Iconic Colorado Restaurant, Set to Reopen Soon

Casa Bonita, a long-time favorite of South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, went bankrupt during the pandemic. The duo purchased and painstakingly renovated the Mexican spot "like a piece of art," Stone said.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Living

Nurture Dad's Green Thumb This Father's Day

Save 66% on the top plant ID app.

By Entrepreneur Store
Leadership

How to Identify and Handle Toxic Business Leadership

Toxic business leaders are the danger of modern corporate life. Unfortunately, they may hide behind good reputations. Let's discuss four signs of toxic leadership and strategies to deal with it.

By Dana Kachan