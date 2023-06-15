Google is paying $23 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that claims it violated user privacy by sharing data with third parties.

You may be owed money if you clicked on Google search results between 2006 and 2013.

Although the company claimed no wrongdoing, Google settled a class-action lawsuit in August 2022 for $23 million that alleged the tech giant shared "highly-sensitive" and "personally identifiable" data with third parties — including full name, address, phone number, and credit card number — "all of which increases the risk of identity theft," the lawsuit claimed.

Administrators have now created a website with more information on the case and opened the platform as a hub for people to submit claims.

The site states that, according to data, each approved claimant will receive about $7.70. However, the amount is subject to change depending on how many individuals submit and are approved for their claims.

Claims can be submitted here and must be completed by July 31.

