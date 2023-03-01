A Popular Internet Browser Might Be Draining Your Battery — Here's How to Fix It

The option will be available for all users this week.

By Amanda Breen

NurPhoto | Getty Images

Good news for Chrome users with MacBooks: If your battery isn't staying charged as long as you'd like, there might be a solution.

Google's launching a new version of Chrome (version 110) this week for all users, which will improve performance on both new Macs with Apple processors and older models, TechCrunch reported.

As of 2018, there were more than 100 million Macs in use, and Computerworld reported that more than 25% of Mac users opt to use Chrome as their browser, despite it not coming pre-installed on the operating system.

According to Google's test run, the Chrome update will support 18 hours of YouTube video or 17 hours of web browsing on the new M2-powered MacBook Pro running macOS Ventura, per TechCrunch. Data for performance on older Mac models with Intel chipsets wasn't available.

Google automatically downloads and applies updates in the background on occasion, but you can see if you've been updated (and do it yourself if not) by clicking the "More" button in the upper right corner, selecting the "Help" menu, then "About Google Chrome."
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and recently completed the MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts during the 2020-2021 academic year. 

