Packing A Punch: Apple MacBook Pro With M2

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro with M2 gives you incredible performance, with expandable memory and extensive battery life, with up to 20 hours of video playback.

Apple

M2 is the next generation of Apple silicon- its eight-core CPU lets you zip through everyday tasks like creating documents and presentations, or take on more intensive workflows like developing in Xcode, or mixing tracks in Logic Pro.

Image courtesy Apple.

M2 also features up to a ten-core graphics processing unit, resulting in a big boost in performance. Plus, its media engine lets you play and edit up to 11 streams of 4K, and up to two streams of 8K ProRes video.

Image courtesy Apple.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro can be configured with up to 24GB for more fluid multitasking and easy handling of large files. MacBook Pro is available in two finishes; space gray and silver.

Related: From A To Z: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2