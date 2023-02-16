Refurbished Event: Get a MacBook Air for $413

It's for a limited time.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Having the best tech is an asset for every entrepreneur. Unfortunately, not every entrepreneur has the resources available to invest in the best devices and technology.

That's why buying refurbished can be such a smart move. Refurbished machines have been previously owned but returned to the factory to get fixed up to work just like new. They might have some slight cosmetic defects, but the hardware inside works exactly how it should. And during our Refurbished Event, you can save even more on refurbished items.

For instance, if you're in the market for a flexible laptop to support your remote working life, look no further than this refurbished Apple MacBook Air. This 2017 model has a 13.3" display and runs on a 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor that supports outstanding performance, even when you're multitasking. It has an Intel HD Graphics 6000 card for smooth streaming and images, 128GB of flash storage for all of your files, and many other features.

This laptop is ultra-lightweight laptop, and the Wi-Fi connectivity lets you get online anywhere there's public Wi-Fi. Plus, Bluetooth lets you wirelessly connect to all of your external devices and 12-hour battery life gives you the support you need for long work days.

And customers have great things to say about this product. It boasts 5/5 stars online, with one verified purchaser, Elizabeth, writing, "Outstanding product in like new condition. Laptop and accessories work perfectly, and it was an absolute steal at this price."

Grab this 2017 Apple MacBook Air during our Refurbished Event, which starts 2/16. For a limited time, you can get it for 74% off $1,599 at just $413 — but hurry because the sale ends 2/23. No coupon is needed to get this price.

Prices subject to change.
