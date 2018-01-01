Government
Blockchain
These 5 Blockchain Solutions Could Restore Your Optimism in the Technology
Blockchain promises to be a powerful tool for rooting corruption plaguing societies around the world.
More From This Topic
Entrepreneurship
Emerging Markets Have a Lot to Teach Us About Entrepreneurship
Government support of small business and investments in women-owned startups could do much to keep America on the forefront.
Politics
This 25-Year-Old Entrepreneur Is Trying to Do the Impossible: Make Sense of the Government
Tim Hwang, armed with nothing but big data and some millennial elbow grease, is out to make government -- and our entire economy -- more efficient.
Elon Musk
Read the Letter Elon Musk Signed Asking World Leaders to Curb Killer Robots
Musk and more than 100 leaders of AI and robotics companies warned that lethal autonomous weapons could usher in the 'third revolution in warfare.'
Leadership
Why Business Leaders Are No Longer Afraid to Get Political
They are finding that they risk more when they do not speak up about matters of national concern.
Maine Governor Sued for Deleting Facebook Comments
Paul LePage uses his Facebook page to perform government business, so blocking people who disagree with him 'constitutes ... government censorship,' the ACLU says.
Silicon Valley
Silicon Valley: Human Trafficking Bill 'Overly Broad'
The bill would update the Communications Decency Act to 'ensure that websites that knowingly facilitate sex trafficking can be held liable.'
Papa John's
Papa John's CEO: American Free Enterprise Is 'Under Assault' From Big Government
John Schnatter slams greedy executives and says regulations are steering the country in a dangerous direction.
Internet
U.S. Shuts Down Huge Online Dark Web Market, AlphaBay
The site was used by 'hundreds of thousands' of people to buy and sell illegal goods and services, such as drugs, stolen IDs, malware and other hacking tools.
Laptops
Laptop Ban Expansion Could Include Domestic Flights
As well as domestic flights, dozens of airports across Europe, the Middle East and Africa are also under consideration by Homeland Security.
Palmer Luckey
Palmer Luckey's Next Venture Could Build Trump's Wall
President Trump will surely be interested to hear about Luckey's alternative wall that doesn't involve building an actual wall.