Jayant Chaudhary assumes charge of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship as MoS Modi Cabinet 3.0

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

MSDE
Jayant Chaudhary

The newly appointed Minister of State (Independent Charge), Jayant Chaudhary, officially assumed charge of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) yesterday. The ceremony at Kaushal Bhawan, New Delhi, signified a concerted effort to achieve the objectives outlined in the 100-day agenda of the Government of India.
Speaking on the occasion, Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge), MSDE said, "India has a vast and youthful population that needs to be empowered with skilling, reskilling, and upskilling opportunities to fulfil their aspirations. This aligns perfectly with the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of a Viksit Bharat, a developed India where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive and contribute to our nation's prosperity. There is a constant need for new and industry aligned skills in all walks of life, and I am confident that ministry's perpetual efforts will make a tangible impact on the skilling and employment landscape."
The ministry is committed to implementing strategic initiatives that bridge the skills gap,
including flagship schemes like Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) and the
National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS). These programs are designed to
enhance employability and foster entrepreneurship, equipping individuals with the skills
and knowledge needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving job market.
A significant focus will be placed on improving Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across
the country, ensuring they are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and industry-
relevant curriculum. This effort aims to produce a skilled workforce that meets the
demands of modern industries. Moreover, the ministry will continue to prioritize
international mobility by aligning skill development programs with global standards,
facilitating opportunities for Indian talent to excel on international platforms. This
includes partnerships with international organizations and industries to create pathways
for skilled workers to pursue careers abroad. By embracing digital technologies through
platforms like SIDH (Skill India Digital Hub), enhancing infrastructure, and promoting
inclusive skill training, MSDE aims to empower individuals and swiftly enforce high-
impact initiatives.
